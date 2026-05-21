Masked Modric back to aid Pulisic, Milan's Champions League push

Ahead of the FIFA World Cup in his home country, USMNT player Ricardo Pepi tsays "it is going to be one of the biggest ones ever." (0:50)

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MILAN -- AC Milan will be looking to a masked superhero as the battle for the Champions League spots goes down to the last day in Serie A.

Four teams still have hopes of snatching the last two qualifying places among Europe's elite.

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Milan and Roma are in pole position as they occupy the third and fourth spots. They are level on points, two above Como and Juventus.

Milan hosts Cagliari, which has little to play for but pride, and Luka Modric could make a surprise return less than a month after undergoing surgery on a broken cheekbone.

It was expected that Modric's season was over following the injury in a 0-0 draw with Juventus but the midfielder has returned to training wearing a special mask and appears ready to help his teammates with the final push.

The 40-year-old Modric had been one of Milan's best players this season. He started 32 of 34 league matches before the injury and was left on the bench only once.

Luka Modric has returned to training alongside Christian Pulisic ahead of Milan's key final game of the season. Claudio Villa/AC Milan via Getty Images

Milan will also be hoping that Christian Pulisic can end his goal drought in his final club match before a home World Cup.

Pulisic returned from injury last weekend, playing the final 15 minutes of a 2-1 win at Genoa and immediately helped to set up what proved to be a crucial goal.

However, the United States international extended his scoreless streak to 18 league matches since Dec. 28.

All four matches involving the teams fighting for the Champions League spots will kick off at the same time on Sunday night.

Roma travels to already-relegated Hellas Verona, while Juventus crosses the city to Torino for the derby. Juventus are likely to feature Pulisic's U.S. teammate Weston McKennie, who has five goals and five assists in 35 league games this season.

Como perhaps has the most difficult match as Cesc Fàbregas' team visits Cremonese, which still has hopes of avoiding relegation.

It is one point below Lecce, which hosts Genoa.

If Como snatches a Champions League berth, it would be an incredible achievement for a team that was playing in the fourth division just seven years ago.

Serie A champion Inter Milan and Napoli have already secured Champions League soccer for next season.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.