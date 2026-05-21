Harry Maguire 'shocked and gutted' to miss out on England World Cup squad

Check out the numbers behind England's 1-0 victory over Iceland in group D of the FIFA women's World Cup qualifiers. (0:46)

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Harry Maguire has confirmed he has been left out of England's 2026 World Cup squad.

Thomas Tuchel will announce the 26-man squad on Friday morning, but Maguire has already revealed he has been informed he will not be part of the group.

The Manchester United defender posted the confirmation on his Instagram account.

"I was confident I could of played a major part this summer for my country after the season I've had. I've been left shocked and gutted by the decision. I've loved nothing more than putting that shirt on and representing my country over the years. I wish the players all the best this summer."

Maguire was recalled by Tuchel for England's last two friendlies in March after impressing for Manchester United this season.

He started their 1-1 draw with Uruguay, and was a second-half substitute in the 1-0 defeat to Japan.

He has been a central figure for England, winning 66 caps and playing in the Euro 2020 final.

He missed out on Euro 2024 with a calf injury and has now been left out of the World Cup squad.