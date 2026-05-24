Premier League final day live updates: Tottenham bid for survival; Guardiola, Salah say goodbye

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It's finally here! With 370 matches already played, the final day of the 2025-26 Premier League season is upon us.

We cap off a potentially thrilling final day with 10 more games, and there's still lots to be decided.

In terms of the title race, Arsenal clinched it in midweek thanks to Manchester City's draw with AFC Bournemouth. For them, today is about finally getting their hands on the Premier League trophy and physically lifting it for the first time in 22 years.

Perhaps the biggest story of the afternoon will be whether Tottenham Hotspur get relegated to the Championship. For that to happen, they would need to lose against Everton while 18th-place West Ham United would need to win vs. Leeds United.

There is also a final Champions League place -- or even two! -- up for grabs, with at least a tiny chance that Liverpool miss out on one altogether.

It is also a day of goodbyes, with Pep Guardiola taking charge of Manchester City for the last time and Mohamed Salah bidding farewell to Liverpool at Anfield.

Follow ESPN's live updates below to stay across all the latest action.