Matías Almeyda back in Liga MX to manage Monterrey

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Argentine coach Matías Almeyda has returned to Liga MX as the new Monterrey coach, the club announced on Thursday.

With a two-year contract, Almeyda will now lead his second Liga MX team after helping Chivas lift a total of five titles in all competitions from 2015 to 2018.

Sources told ESPN in Mexico that Monterrey's front office successfully got the deal over the line after more than two weeks of talks in Spain. Almeyda recently coached Sevilla in LaLiga.

Matías Almeyda has returned to Liga MX. Getty Images

In addition to his time with Chivas and Sevilla, the 52-year-old has also led AEK Athens, the San Jose Earthquakes, Banfield, and River Plate, where he began his managerial career after hanging up his boots as a player.

Now with Monterrey, he'll seek to help the high-spending team that has yet to secure a Liga MX championship in this decade.

In the recent 2026 Clausura season, the club fell well below expectations with a spot at 13th in the table, thereby leaving them out of the running for the playoffs.