Barcelona vs OL Lyonnes in UWCL final: How to watch in UK with Disney+, kickoff time, key players

Jonatan Giráldez calls the UEFA Women's Champions League Final between Barcelona and OL Lyonnes the most important match of the season, suggesting the winner could be "50-50". (1:20)

Open Extended Reactions

The final of the 2025-26 UEFA Women's Champions League is upon us, and it promises to be an all-timer. The most successful woman's team in European football history, OL Lyonnes, take on the dominant force of recent years, Barcelona, as two of the greatest women's teams face each other in Oslo on Saturday.

Eight-time winners Lyonnes beat Arsenal in their semifinal while three-time champs Barça overcame Bayern Munich.

In this rematch of the 2024 final, who will triumph? Here's everything you need to know about the blockbuster matachup.

Key details:

Date: Saturday, May 23

Time: 5 pm BST

Venue: Ullevaal Stadion, Oslo

How to watch in the UK:

Like every UWCL game this season, this one will be broadcast live on Disney+.

Key Players:

(Photo by Alex Caparros - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images)

For Barcelona, it's hard to look beyond greats Alexia Putellas and Aitana Bonmatí. The two Ballon d'Or winners were on target the last time these two sides met in the final in 2024, and Putellas looks in stunning form this season.

Bonmatí, meanwhile, is returning from a long-time injury, marking her comeback with a run out in the second leg of their semifinal against Bayern. She will be looking to convince coach Pere Romeu that she's ready to go from the start.

While the spotlight will be on those two, keep an eye out for midfield general Patri Guijarro.

As stacked with talent as Lyonnes are, Melchie Dumornay adds an edge that elevates the whole team. The Haitian's goals and creativity powered the French giants into the final, and she will be key for them on the biggest stage of them all.

As much as the players, though, the key could lie with Lyonnes' coach Jonatan Giraldez. The man behind Barça's rise, he will be up against his former assistant and players he knows better than most. In his first match against his former side, he'll look to take Lyonnes back to the top of Europe.

Road to the final:

Barça finished the league stage at the top of the table, with 16 points from a possible 18, while scoring 20 goals and conceding just three. In the quarterfinals they swatted aside great rivals Real Madrid 12-2 on aggregate before dispatching Bayern Munich 5-3 on aggregate in the semifinals.

OL Lyonnes finished the league stage behind Barcelona only on goal difference. A late burst in extra time of the second leg saw the beat Wolfsburg 4-1 on aggregate in the last eight before coming from behind again with a strong second-leg performance to knock out defending champions Arsenal in the semifinals.