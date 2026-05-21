Nkouta, Ngezana miss out on South Africa World Cup squad

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South Africa head coach Hugo Broos has again shown he's not afraid to make bold decisions after naming his preliminary 32-man South Africa squad for the World Cup, with Mohau Nkota and Siyabonga Ngezana among the stand-out omissions.

Exciting winger Nkhota is arguably the most high-profile absentee giving the youngster's rapid rise over the last year, capturing the imagination and being seen as one of the emerging faces of the national team with strong performances both for Bafana Bafana and Al Ettifaq.

However, his form and influence has waned in Saudi Arabia over the last six months, with the 21-year-old ultimately missing out on the World Cup as a result.

Despite allegedly refusing to undergo surgery in order to play his way into Broos's plans, defender Ngezana's injury problems at FCSB have caught up with him, with the towering 28-year-old another player from the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations squad to fall out of the picture.

Broos has stuck with the trusted core that guided South Africa back to the global stage for the first time since 2010, hinting earlier this year that he was prioritising structure, discipline and squad harmony ahead of individual talent.

Gift Links, Percy Tau and Thembinkosi Lorch were overlooked, as expected, with the Belgian head coach previously explaining why they had drifted out of his plans.

Burnley's Lyle Foster, Orlando Pirates duo Oswin Appollis and Evidence Makgopa, the experienced Mamelodi Sundowns trio Ronwen Williams, Themba Zwane and Teboho Mokoena, as well as standout Chicago Fire defender Mbekezeli Mbokazi are among the team's most recognisable names as they look to end a 16-year wait to compete against the world's best.

There was still room for a few fresh faces and some surprise inclusions, with Brandon Petersen, Sipho Chaine and Lebo Maboe among those named despite missing out on the March international break.

The 24 players will assemble for camp in Johannesburg on May 25, with Mamelodi Sundowns and foreign-based players arriving later as they wrap up their club campaigns. The final squad will be announced on Wednesday May 27, with Broos set to cut six players to arrive at the final 26 who will represent the southern African heavyweights at the World Cup.

Ahead of their trip to Mexico for the opener, South Africa will face Nicaragua in a warmup match on May 29. They begin their campaign against co-hosts Mexico in the tournament opener at the Estadio Azteca in Mexico City on June 11, before facing Czechia in Atlanta seven days later. Their Group A campaign concludes against South Korea in Guadalupe on June 24.

South Africa preliminary World Cup squad:

Goalkeepers: Ronwen Williams (Mamelodi Sundowns), Ricardo Goss (Siwelele FC), Sipho Chaine (Orlando Pirates), Brandon Petersen (Kaizer Chiefs)

Defenders: Khuliso Mudau (Mamelodi Sundowns), Olwethu Makhanya (Philadelphia Union), Bradley Cross (Kaizer Chiefs), Thabiso Monyane (Kaizer Chiefs), Thabang Matuludi (Polokwane City), Nkosinathi Sibisi (Orlando Pirates), Aubrey Modiba (Mamelodi Sundowns), Khulumani Ndamane (Mamelodi Sundowns), Ime Okon (Hannover 96), Samukele Kabini (Molde FK), Mbekezeli Mbokazi (Chicago Fire)

Midfielders: Teboho Mokoena (Mamelodi Sundowns), Jayden Adams (Mamelodi Sundowns), Brooklyn Poggenpoel (Durban City), Lebohang Maboe (Kaizer Chiefs), Thalente Mbatha (Orlando Pirates), Sphephelo Sithole (CD Tondela)

Forwards: Oswin Appollis (Orlando Pirates), Tshepang Moremi (Orlando Pirates), Evidence Makgopa (Orlando Pirates), Lyle Foster (Burnley), Iqraam Rayners (Mamelodi Sundowns), Relebohile Mofokeng (Orlando Pirates), Themba Zwane (Mamelodi Sundowns), Patrick Maswanganyi (Orlando Pirates), Kamogelo Sebelebele (Orlando Pirates), Thapelo Morena (Mamelodi Sundowns), Thapelo Maseko (AEL Limassol).