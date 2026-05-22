Tottenham vs. Everton: TV channel, kick-off time, live stream, referee, injury and team news

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Tottenham are gearing up to play their most important match of the Premier League season against Everton on Sunday as they look to avoid relegation on the final day.

They are 17th and have 38 points from 37 games. They are in a direct tussle with West Ham United who are two points and a spot behind them.

Here's everything you need to know about Sunday's game:

How to watch:

The match will be shown on Sky Sports Premier League in the UK, NBC/Peacock in the U.S., JioHotstar in India and Stan Sport in Australia. You can also follow ESPN's live updates.

Key Details:

Kick-off time: Sunday, May 24 at 4 p.m. BST (11 a.m. ET; 8:30 p.m. IST; and 1 a.m. AEST, Monday).

Venue: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London

Referee: Michael Oliver

VAR: Paul Tierney

Injury and Team News:

Tottenham Hotspur

Ben Davies, D: ankle, OUT

Cristian Romero, D: knee, OUT

Dejan Kulusevski, M: knee, OUT

Pape Matar Sarr, M: shoulder, DOUBT

Xavi Simons, M: knee, OUT

Dominic Solanke, F: muscle, OUT

Mohammed Kudus, F: muscle, OUT

Wilson Odobert, F: knee, OUT

Everton

Jarrad Branthwaite - hamstring injury, OUT

Idrissa Gana Gueye - muscle injury, DOUBT

Jack Grealish - broken foot, OUT

Talking Points:

How can Spurs avoid relegation

Conor Gallagher. Adrian Dennis / AFP via Getty Images

Unlike West Ham United, Tottenham's fate is in their own hands. They are two points ahead and have a superior goal difference of 12 when compared to West Ham, which puts them in a favourable position.

If they beat Everton, they will play in the Premier League next season, irrespective of West Ham's result. Since they need one point for safety, a draw can also be enough, unless West Ham win by a huge margin, which is unrealistic. A West Ham loss will also guarantee Spurs' safety irrespective of their result against Everton.

Spurs head coach Roberto De Zerbi knows he has a good chance to survive but more importantly, he would want his team to end on a winning note. In a dreadful season, they would like to end it with a positive feeling.

Do Everton have a shot at Europe?

Everton are currently 12th with 49 points to their name. They are three points off eighth place, which offers a UEFA Conference League place. Technically, Everton can still make it to Europe but that would happen only if a slew of results can go in their favour even if they beat Spurs on Sunday. And the goal difference also has to swing in their favour. It's possible but unlikely.

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