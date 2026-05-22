England 2026 World Cup squad confirmed: Ivan Toney and John Stones in, Phil Foden and Cole Palmer out

Shaka Hislop says he was surprised by Ivan Toney reportedly being included in Thomas Tuchel's England squad, given his limited involvement under the manager. (1:10)

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England have called up Ivan Toney and John Stones for their 2026 World Cup squad but have no room for Trent Alexander-Arnold, Phil Foden or Cole Palmer.

Harry Maguire is another notable absentee, and he vented his frustration at the decision on Thursday. Luke Shaw, Adam Wharton and Morgan Gibbs-White have also been overlooked.

Ollie Watkins has been recalled after missing an England squad earlier this year -- he has scored 10 times for Aston Villa since that snub. Toney has been rewarded for his goalscoring form in the Saudi Pro League. It means, alongside captain Harry Kane, that England have picked the same three centre-forwards as they did at Euro 2024.

In defence, Tino Livramento and Djed Spence have been selected as full-back options in the absence of Alexander-Arnold. Stones, who has had an injury-hit year for Manchester City, is picked while Maguire is out. Dan Burn has also got the nod.

Jordan Henderson and Kobbie Mainoo are selected in midfield, but Wharton won't be on the plane.

Noni Madueke, Anthony Gordon and Eberechi Eze provide attacking flair but Foden, Palmer and Jarrod Bowen miss out.

England are in Group L, where they will play Croatia, Ghana and Panama, at the World Cup in the U.S., Canada and Mexico.

England picked Ivan Toney (left) but had no room for Phil Foden (centre) or Cole Palmer (right). Getty

"A lot of phone calls over the last three days. A lot of difficult decisions," England manager Thomas Tuchel said about his selection.

"I'm feeling between relief and excited and ready to go.

"Once the decisions are made it gives you clarity and I can't wait to be in the plane.

"I love the tough decisions because they bring in the end clarity, a certain edge."

Tuchel added: "Who do we really trust? Who delivered for us? Who created a culture, especially from September onwards? Who set the standards? Who were the drivers? Who was the leadership group? And we then heavily relied on that because I think the connection has to be there."

- England World Cup squad announcement as it happened

England 2026 World Cup squad

Goalkeepers: Jordan Pickford, Dean Henderson, James Trafford

Defenders: Reece James, Ezri Konsa, Jarell Quansah, John Stones, Marc Guéhi, Dan Burn, Nico O'Reilly, Djed Spence, Tino Livramento

Midfielders: Declan Rice, Elliot Anderson, Kobbie Mainoo, Jordan Henderson, Morgan Rogers, Jude Bellingham, Eberechi Eze

Forwards: Harry Kane, Ivan Toney, Ollie Watkins, Bukayo Saka, Marcus Rashford, Anthony Gordon, Noni Madueke