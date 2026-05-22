Transfer rumors, news: Manchester United eye double midfield swoop

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Newcastle United's Sandro Tonali and Atalanta's Éderson are being lined up by Manchester United, while Chelsea have joined Arsenal in the race to sign Bournemouth forward Junior Kroupi. Join us for the latest transfer news and rumors from around the globe.

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TRENDING RUMORS

Newcastle United's Sandro Tonali could move to Old Trafford. (Photo by Izzy Poles - AMA/Getty Images)

- Manchester United are preparing a double midfield swoop for Newcastle United's Sandro Tonali and Atalanta's Éderson, according to Sky Sports Italy. United are reportedly optimistic of landing both players in the summer after being linked with several midfielders in recent months Tonali, 26, has been regularly linked with an £80 million exit from St. James' Park after an underwhelming campaign for the Magpies, while Atalanta are ready to let Ederson go for around £50 million, though there could be competition from Atletico Madrid.

- Chelsea have joined the race to sign Bournemouth forward Junior Kroupi, says The Daily Mail. Kroupi, 19, has scored 13 Premier League goals this season, while showing versatility when operating as both a striker and attacking midfielder. The Blues have asked to be updated on his situation, with Arsenal also keeping close tabs on him, but Bournemouth are unlikely to want to move him on and he has a contract until 2030.

- Manchester City have begun talks to sign Nottingham Forest and England international midfielder Elliot Anderson, says Nicolo Schira. The Premier League side have reportedly reached an agreement in principle with the 23-year-old on a five-year contract, and are now pushing to agree a transfer fee. Sources told ESPN in April that any deal could require an offer worth around £120 million.

- Newcastle winger Anthony Gordon is expected to join Bayern Munich for around €80 million, according to The Daily Mail. The Magpies have reportedly already begun looking at replacements for the 25-year-old, with Lille's Matias Fernandez-Pardo, 21, one of the options being considered. Meanwhile, TEAMtalk says Newcastle left back Lewis Hall is also being monitored by Bayern, but there is competition for the 21-year-old's signature from Liverpool and Manchester United.

- Arsenal and Juventus are interested in Manchester City midfielder Tijjani Reijnders, says TEAMtalk. Despite the Netherlands international only joining the club in the summer, uncertainty is growing over his future due to a lack of game time recently, and he could now be moved on for a fee in the region of £45 million. Reijnders, 27, is among the top names on Juve's shortlist, has contributed to seven goals in 27 Premier League appearances this season.

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OTHER RUMORS

- Barcelona are still dreaming of signing Atletico Madrid forward Julian Alvarez. Atleti are expected to demand a fee of €100 million, but Paris Saint-Germain and teams from the Premier League could also join the race for his signature. (Fabrizio Romano)

- Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes is expected to stay at Old Trafford after the club qualified for the Champions League. He was previously linked with clubs in Saudi Arabia. (Fabrizio Romano)

- AC Milan are optimistic of signing 40-year-old midfielder Luka Modric to a new one-year contract. (Nicolo Schira)

- Manchester United striker Joshua Zirkzee has been offered to Juventus and Roma. (Nicolo Schira)

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- Arsenal backup goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga is on the radar of Internazionale. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

- Atletico Madrid could need Manchester City attacking midfielder Bernardo Silva to accept lower than his current €10 million-per-season salary for a deal to become possible. (AS)

- RB Leipzig are planning to hold talks with the representatives of winger Yan Diomande regarding a new deal. They would only be prepared to move him on if they receive an offer worth €100 million. (Philipp Hinze)

- Everton have made contact regarding a move for Newcastle right back Kieran Trippier, who is set to become a free agent in the summer. (TEAMtalk)

- Aston Villa are looking at Fulham attacking midfielder Harry Wilson. (Daily Mirror)

- Internazionale are considering a move for Roma midfielder Manu Kone. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

- Atletico Madrid defender Jose Gimenez is looking to leave the club this summer. (Mundo Deportivo)

- Brighton and Brentford are among the teams interested in signing Mainz midfielder Kaishu Sano. (TEAMtalk)