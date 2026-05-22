England World Cup squad announcement LIVE: Latest updates as Thomas Tuchel confirms 26-man squad

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England announce their squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup on Friday morning and you can follow it live on ESPN.

Thomas Tuchel is set to name his 26-man squad for this summer's tournament, which gets underway on June 11 in the U.S., Mexico and Canada.

England begin their tournament against Croatia on June 17, before facing Ghana on June 23 and Panama on June 27.

But ahead of the matches getting underway, first, it is all about who makes the plane to north America and you can follow the live blog below.

On Thursday night, the night before the squad was due to be officially announced, it was revealed that Harry Maguire had not made the cut.

The 33-year-old took to social media to vent his frustration at not being included in Tuchel's squad.

Sources also told ESPN that Cole Palmer, Phil Foden, Levi Colwill, Lewis Hall, Morgan Gibbs-White and Adam Wharton will all be left at home by Tuchel.

It is the German's first major tournament squad as England boss after taking over from Gareth Southgate in January 2025.

The Three Lions are among the favourites to win the tournament, having reached the last two Euros finals and reaching the semifinals and quarterfinals in the last two World Cups.