Cristiano Ronaldo and Ivan Toney denied Golden Boot in Saudi Pro League

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Al Qadsiah's Mexican forward Julián Quiñones scored a hat-trick in a 5-1 league win at Al Ittihad on the final day of the campaign to clinch the Saudi Pro League Golden Boot, finishing ahead of Ivan Toney and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Quiñones, 29, ended the season with 33 goals in 31 league appearances. In addition, the Mexico international received on Thursday the Man of the Match award for the 14th time this season.

Al Ahli's Toney had been favorite to win the Golden Boot but after scoring in his team's previous three league games, the England forward failed to find the back of the net in his team's 4-1 win at Al Khaleej on Wednesday. He finished with one less goal than Quiñones.

Cristiano Ronaldo won the Saudi Pro League but not the Golden Boot. Getty

Ronaldo missed out on a third straight Golden Boot in Saudi Arabia, finishing with 28 goals in 30 appearances. He did, however, help Al Nassr win the league title on Thursday by scoring twice in a 4-1 triumph over Damac. Al Nassr claimed their first league title since 2019, and Ronaldo won his first trophy since arriving in Saudi Arabia in December 2022.

"It means so much to us," Ronaldo, 41, wrote on Instagram after lifting the trophy.

"I know how much this has been weighing on him," Portugal forward João Félix, who joined Al Nassr from Chelsea last summer, said of Ronaldo. "I know how much he wanted to win the league because I'm with him every day.

"Best player in the Saudi league? There were plenty of players who had a good season. With Al Nassr winning the title, I reckon it has to go to me or to Cristiano."

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Ronaldo's teammates were happy to see him finally lift the trophy.

"Cristiano Ronaldo helped us win the league title, which was a trophy we really wanted," Kingsley Coman said. "I know Cristiano Ronaldo will sleep well tonight."

Sadio Mané added: "It's very special to play alongside Cristiano Ronaldo and help him win this title, it's truly amazing. He's a great player, so I don't really need to speak about Cristiano, what he has done, or what he's achieved. It's simply unbelievable, and we all know that. We're happy to have him on our team because he had a fantastic season, along with João Felix."