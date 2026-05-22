Harry Maguire's mother 'absolutely disgusted' by England snub

Shaka Hislop says he was surprised by Ivan Toney reportedly being included in Thomas Tuchel's England squad, given his limited involvement under the manager. (1:10)

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Harry Maguire's mother has said she is 'absolutely disgusted' by her son's England snub after he revealed he was not included in the World Cup squad this summer.

The England squad was announced at 9.45 a.m. BST on Friday 22 May, but Maguire took to social media on Thursday evening to speak of his disappointment at not being selected for his country.

The 33-year-old, who has won 66 caps for his country and played in the 2018 and 2022 World Cups, as well as the 2020 Euros, took to Instagram a day early to air his frustration.

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He said: "I was confident I could of [SIC] played a major part this summer for my country after the season I've had.

"I've been left shocked and gutted by the decision.

"I've loved nothing more than putting that shirt on and representing my country over the years. I wish the players, all the best this summer."

Harry Maguire has missed out on the 2026 World Cup squad. James Williamson - AMA/Getty Images

Later on Thursday evening, Maguire's mother Zoe defended her son with a far more simple statement. She said on X: "Absolutely disgusted."

Maguire's brother Joe also echoed the sentiment of his mother, saying: "This might possibly be the worst decision I've ever seen in my life. No words."

It is the second consecutive tournament that Maguire will not be a part of, having also missed out on selection to the 2024 Euros due to injury.

England squad for 2026 World Cup

Goalkeepers: Jordan Pickford, Dean Henderson, James Trafford

Defenders: Reece James, Ezri Konsa, Jarell Quansah, John Stones, Marc Guéhi, Dan Burn, Nico O'Reilly, Djed Spence, Tino Livramento

Midfielders: Declan Rice, Elliot Anderson, Kobbie Mainoo, Jordan Henderson, Morgan Rogers, Jude Bellingham, Eberechi Eze

Forwards: Harry Kane, Ivan Toney, Ollie Watkins, Bukayo Saka, Marcus Rashford, Anthony Gordon, Noni Madueke