Ex-Chelsea captain César Azpilicueta announces retirement

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César Azpilicueta has called time on his career. Getty

Former Chelsea defender César Azpilicueta has announced his retirement from football.

The 36-year-old began his career with Osasuna before moving to Marseille, where he won two French League Cups and a French Super Cup.

Azpilicueta, who has been capped 44 times by Spain, joined Chelsea in 2012 and made 508 appearances for the club in an 11-year spell.

During his time at Stamford Bridge, the defender won two Premier League titles, one FA Cup, one League Cup, two Europa League titles and captained the side to Champions League glory in 2021.

Azpilicueta moved to Atletico Madrid in 2023 and spent two seasons there before joining Sevilla last summer, where he has made 16 LaLiga appearances this term.

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In a post on X, Azpilicueta said: "Dear football. Today, I want to share with you that this season will be my last as a professional footballer.

"After so many years living my dream, I feel it's time to start a new chapter in my life.

"Being honest, even though I have been preparing myself for this moment, I found it hard to write this letter. After 20 seasons, many people have played an important role in my career.

"When I first kicked a ball as a child in Pamplona with my schoolmates, I never imagined the amazing journey ahead. I'm grateful for every moment: the wins, the tough losses, the challenges, and most of all, the people I've met and the friendships I've made along the way.

"To my teammates, coaches, and every staff member at all the clubs I've been lucky to be part of, thank you for helping me grow as a person and a player every day.

"Wearing the shirts of Osasuna, Marseille, Chelsea, Atletico de Madrid, Sevilla, and representing my country at the biggest stages has been a true privilege. Every moment has meant so much to me."