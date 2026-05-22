Arne Slot on Mohamed Salah's social media outburst: 'We both want what's best for Liverpool'

The ESPN FC panel debate whether Liverpool can remain successful under Arne Slot, suggesting that the club will not be able to move forward unless the squad back him. (1:17)

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Arne Slot has insisted that he and Mohamed Salah both want the same things for Liverpool after the forward appeared to criticise the head coach's style of play in a social media post last weekend.

Salah, who is set to bring his nine-year spell at the club to an end this summer, took to Instagram and X on Saturday to call for the return of "heavy metal football" at Anfield, appearing to reference the philosophy of previous manager Jürgen Klopp.

The post was liked by several members of the first team squad however Slot has shrugged off suggestions that he has lost the support of his players and said the team must find ways to evolve next season.

"I don't think it is that important what I feel about [the post]," Slot said ahead of this Sunday's Premier League clash with Brentford.

Mohamed Salah will bid Anfield farewell in Liverpool's final game against Brentford. Getty

"What is important is that we qualify for the Champions League on Sunday and I prepare Mo and the whole team in the best possible way for the game. I was very disappointed after our loss against Villa because a win would have given us qualification for the Champions League which we didn't get. Now there's one game to go which is a vital one for us as a club.

"The impact, I don't know if it had an impact on the group, but what I have seen is that the team trained really well this week and we hope to continue really well in the upcoming two days so we're as best prepared as possible. Mo and I both have the same interest, we want the best for this club.

"We want the club to be as successful as possible and we were both part of giving our fans their first league title again after five years. But we are also aware we didn't have the same level this season. What we want, what he wants, what I want is for the club to be as successful as we were last season.

"That is where my main focus is now because the game on Sunday could give us a really good base going into next season. That is where I, we, should focus."

It is the second time this season Salah has appeared to take aim at Slot, with the forward having admitted to a breakdown in their relationship during his incendiary interview at Elland Road in December.

Salah was subsequently dropped for Liverpool's game against Inter Milan, however Slot has refused to be drawn on whether similar action will be taken this weekend.

"I never say anything about team selection so it would be a surprise to you if I did that right now," Slot said.

"I constantly say the same. We both want what's best for the club, we both want the club to be successful and that's the main aim and I have to find a way to evolve this team now and definitely in the summer and in the upcoming season to be successful again, and to play a brand of football that I like and if I like it then the fans will like it was well because I haven't liked a lot of the way we played this season as well.

"There were far too many games where we dominated ball possession but it didn't lead to anything special or any moments. But again, that's also the way the league has evolved because in general we don't see the 3, 4, 5-0 games anymore. It's a close game every single time, not only with us but any single game.

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"But we try to evolve the team in a way that we can compete but definitely also play the brand of football, the style of football the fans, I, and hopefully Mo if he's somewhere else at that moment in time will like as well."

Asked on whether he still feels he has the support of the dressing room, Slot said: "Social media came when I was a little bit older, so as people know I'm not really involved in social media. I don't really know what it exactly means if you 'like' a post, yes or no.

"What I know, and that is my world, is to see how they train and I have not seen anything different compared to the rest of the season. We had a good week and it is never easy another disappointment at Villa and going into the last week of the season. Out of experience I know that is usually not the most simple week but the boys trained really well and I'm expecting them to do the same in the upcoming two days."