West Ham vs. Leeds United: TV channel, kick-off time, live stream, referee, injury and team news

West Ham United are gearing up for a huge match in their history as they look to win the relegation battle with a victory over Leeds United in their final Premier League game of the season on Sunday.
A win is vital for West Ham, but they also need Tottenham to lose against Everton to secure their safety at Spurs' expense. Meanwhile, Leeds don't have much to play for, but they will want to end a decent season on a high.
Here's everything you need to know about Sunday's game:
How to watch:
The match will be shown on Sky Sports in the UK, NBC/Peacock in the U.S., JioHotstar in India and Stan Sport in Australia. You can also follow ESPN's live updates.
Key Details:
Kick-off time: Sunday, May 24 at 4 p.m. BST (11 a.m. ET; 8:30 p.m. IST; and 1 a.m. AEST, Monday).
Venue: London Stadium
Referee: Anthony Taylor
VAR: John Brooks
Injury and Team News:
West Ham United
Adama Traoré - muscle injury, DOUBT
Leeds United
Gabriel Gudmundsson - hamstring injury, DOUBT
Jayden Bogle - hamstring injury, DOUBT
Pascal Struijk - hip injury, DOUBT
Anton Stach - ankle injury, DOUBT
Ilia Gruev - meniscus injury, OUT
Noah Okafor - calf injury, DOUBT
Talking Points:
How can West Ham avoid relegation?
The simple equation for West Ham is they need to beat Leeds and hope Everton can help them by defeating Tottenham. Nuno Espírito Santo's team are on 36 points after 37 games -- two fewer than 17th-placed Tottenham. West Ham cannot afford to lose the match, in fact even a draw will also not be enough. A win for West Ham and a draw for Spurs will put both teams on the same points but it's highly unlikely that West Ham can overcome their vastly inferior goal difference to survive.
In April, it seemed West Ham were doing enough to pull through with three unbeaten games, including two victories while Spurs were struggling to even get a win. However, three defeats in the last three games have pushed Nuno's team to the brink.
Stats
After a 3-1 win in May 2023, West Ham are looking to win consecutive home league games against Leeds for the first time since 1974
If West Ham fail to win, they will be relegated from the Premier League for the third time after 2002-03 and 2010-11
West Ham have lost just one of their last 19 matches when playing their final league game of the season at home (W11, D7)
Leeds are unbeaten in their last eight Premier League games (W4, D4), their longest run since a 13-game streak between May and November 2001