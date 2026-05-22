West Ham vs. Leeds United: TV channel, kick-off time, live stream, referee, injury and team news

Steve Nicol discusses the Premier League relegation battle between West Ham and Tottenham Hotspur, believing that West Ham's defence could hinder them against Leeds. (2:10)

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West Ham United are gearing up for a huge match in their history as they look to win the relegation battle with a victory over Leeds United in their final Premier League game of the season on Sunday.

A win is vital for West Ham, but they also need Tottenham to lose against Everton to secure their safety at Spurs' expense. Meanwhile, Leeds don't have much to play for, but they will want to end a decent season on a high.

Here's everything you need to know about Sunday's game:

How to watch:

The match will be shown on Sky Sports in the UK, NBC/Peacock in the U.S., JioHotstar in India and Stan Sport in Australia. You can also follow ESPN's live updates.

Key Details:

Kick-off time: Sunday, May 24 at 4 p.m. BST (11 a.m. ET; 8:30 p.m. IST; and 1 a.m. AEST, Monday).

Venue: London Stadium

Referee: Anthony Taylor

VAR: John Brooks

Injury and Team News:

West Ham United

Adama Traoré - muscle injury, DOUBT

Leeds United

Gabriel Gudmundsson - hamstring injury, DOUBT

Jayden Bogle - hamstring injury, DOUBT

Pascal Struijk - hip injury, DOUBT

Anton Stach - ankle injury, DOUBT

Ilia Gruev - meniscus injury, OUT

Noah Okafor - calf injury, DOUBT

Talking Points:

How can West Ham avoid relegation?

West Ham's Jarrod Bowen. Getty

The simple equation for West Ham is they need to beat Leeds and hope Everton can help them by defeating Tottenham. Nuno Espírito Santo's team are on 36 points after 37 games -- two fewer than 17th-placed Tottenham. West Ham cannot afford to lose the match, in fact even a draw will also not be enough. A win for West Ham and a draw for Spurs will put both teams on the same points but it's highly unlikely that West Ham can overcome their vastly inferior goal difference to survive.

In April, it seemed West Ham were doing enough to pull through with three unbeaten games, including two victories while Spurs were struggling to even get a win. However, three defeats in the last three games have pushed Nuno's team to the brink.

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