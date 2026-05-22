Pulisic, AC Milan to debut new kit for Champions League push

Herculez Gomez says Christian Pulisic's performances have fallen short of expectations for club and country in 2026. (1:32)

Gomez: Pulisic has not been good for Milan or the USMNT in 2026 (1:32)

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With United States star Christian Pulisic front and centre, Serie A giants AC Milan have unveiled their new home kit for the 2026-27 season.

The Italian club have reinstated their classic broad stripes for a timeless look that is almost certain to go down well with calcio traditionalists.

The Rossoneri teams of yore wore wider stripes throughout the 1940s and '50s before narrowing the gauge of their iconic vertical bars throughout the 1960s and '70s (though the two styles have been periodically interchanged since then).

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Inspiration for the 2026-27 home shirt has primarily been drawn from the kit worn during the 1998-99 season when, under new coach Alberto Zaccheroni, Milan won their final seven league games to pip Lazio by a single point and clinch the Scudetto.

Christian Pulisic has scored eight goals and registered four assists in 29 Serie A appearances for AC Milan this season. AC Milan

While narrower red and black stripes seem to have been generally favoured since then, the Italian giants have revisited the broad stripe format on several occasions with their 2010-11, 2012-13 and 2020-21 home jerseys all featuring wider vertical bars.

Again inspired by the thin red piping of the 1998-99 vintage, the trim on the new home kit is pared-down and unfussy. Meanwhile, on the back of the collar there is a rather neat gold-effect wax seal (stamped with the Milan crest) to provide the perfect finishing touch.

After dabbling with the black shorts/black socks combo last season, Milan are also returning to a much more conventional white shorts/black socks arrangement too, with matching red stripes added to the socks to complete the look.

With such an established and ingrained visual identity to protect, there's never much in the way of deviation when it comes to Milan home kits but by keeping things simple and understated, we'd wager that the Rossoneri have got a winner on their hands here.

Milan will wear the kit for the first time on Sunday when they host Cagliari in their final match of the season. Sitting third in the table, a draw would likely be enough to secure them a place in next season's UEFA Champions League.