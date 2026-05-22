Cristiano Ronaldo Jr nets brace for Portugal U16s on a perfect day for the family

Cristiano Ronaldo scores twice in Al Nassr's 4-1 victory over Damac to win the Saudi Pro League. (1:32)

Open Extended Reactions

Cristiano Ronaldo's son, Cristiano Ronaldo Júnior, scored twice for Portugal's under-16 side in a 3-0 victory over Greece on Thursday.

The Al Nassr academy forward started and headed in the opener in the fifth minute before adding his second after the interval.

Ronaldo Jr., 15, capitalised on a mistake by the Greece goalkeeper and rounded him before striking the ball into the back of the net.

It marked a perfect day for Cristiano Ronaldo's family. Ronaldo, 41, struck twice in Al Nassr's 4-1 win over Damac to help his team be crowned Saudi Pro League champions on the final day of the season on Thursday.

Ronaldo Jr. will be back in action on Sunday when Portugal take on Italy in their final game.

- Cristiano Ronaldo and Ivan Toney denied Golden Boot in Saudi Pro League

- Cristiano Ronaldo wins first Saudi title as Al Nassr clinch league

The tournament that is being played in Braganza, Portugal, is part of the UEFA's under-16 Development Programme.

Portugal beat Czechia 2-0 in the tournament opener.