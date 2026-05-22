Brazil's Neymar injury worry before World Cup - sources

The moment Brazil fans inside the Museu do Amanhã discovered Neymar has been included in the World Cup squad. (0:46)

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Brazil will have to play the waiting game to find out if Neymar will be available for the final warm-up games before the World Cup, sources have told ESPN.

Neymar, 34, suffered an edema that is causing swelling in his right calf during Sunday's 3-0 defeat to Coritiba.

Santos remain confident that Neymar will be fit to join Brazil's squad on May 27 to begin preparations for this summer's top tournament.

However, sources have told ESPN that the swelling in Neymar's right calf is not minor and that the required recovery time may be longer than initially stated.

Hence, it's unlikely that the Santos forward will be fit to play in the warm-up games against Panama and Egypt, on May 31 and June 5, respectively.

Brazil's medical staff is monitoring Neymar's condition and will wait until May 27 to assess the injury.

Neymar has struggled with fitness over the past couple of years. Photo by Sebastiao Moreira/EPA/Shutterstock

Brazil begin their World Cup campaign against Morocco on June 13.

Neymar, who is Brazil's all-time leading scorer with 79 goals, has not featured for the national team since suffering an ACL tear in October 2023 while on international duty.

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He was included in Brazil's final 26-man roster for the tournament in the United States, Canada, and Mexico, marking his fourth World Cup appearance.

Brazil coach Carlo Ancelotti had previously omitted Neymar from all his previous call-ups, repeatedly emphasizing that he would only select players at 100% physical capacity.