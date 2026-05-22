England 2026 World Cup squad: Harry Kane, Marcus Rashford, more react to selection

Thomas Tuchel speaks about some of the exclusions from his England squad for the FIFA World Cup. (2:15)

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After Thomas Tuchel announced his 26-man England squad for the World Cup on Friday, several players have taken to social media reacting to the news.

The headline omissions were Phil Foden, Cole Palmer and Trent Alexander-Arnold all missing out while Al-Ahli forward Ivan Toney earned a recall.

Captain and record goalscorer Harry Kane was delighted to get the call for a World Cup for the third time.

"Extremely proud to be going to another World Cup. Never take these moments for granted, these are all the things I dreamed of growing up," Kane said on Instagram.

"Can't wait to get out there!!"

Newcastle United defender Dan Burn got the nod from Tuchel ahead of Harry Maguire, who released an emotional statement on Thursday night after finding out he would not be included.

"I've been pretty confident about it but until you're called you don't know. So I compare it to when we won the [Carabao] final, I dreamt it that much in my head since I was a kid that when it happens you don't really know how to feel about it," Burn told Sky Sports.

"I'm not going there worried, I'm gong full of confidence to help the team however I'm asked to do that."

- England World Cup squad: Toney and Stones in, Foden and Palmer out

- England World Cup squad announcement: As it happened

- Meet England's World Cup squad: All 26 players picked by Tuchel and why

Rashford goes from "despair to jubilation"

Marcus Rashford is back in the England squad for a major tournament. Kevin Hodgson | MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images

After Marcus Rashford was left out of the Euro 2024 squad followed by a period in the wilderness at Manchester United, his England career looked to be on the backburner.

But after a very strong season at LaLiga champions Barcelona he has earned a recall for the World Cup and said he is grateful for the belief in him from certain managers when "things got tough."

"Today marks a full-circle moment for me, from despair to jubilation," Rashford said on social media.

"Missing out on that [2024] Euros squad helped me grow both as a player and a person, and most importantly, gave me a goal to work towards.

"Thank you so much for this opportunity, and I can't wait to pull on the shirt at the World Cup.

"Special thanks to Unai [Emery], Hansi [Flick], Thomas [Tuchel], Aston Villa, Barcelona and England for believing in me when things got tough."