Arsenal's Gabriel Jesus dreams of Palmeiras return 'every day'

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Newly-crowned Premier League champion Gabriel Jesus of Arsenal has revealed that a day doesn't go by when he doesn't think about returning to his boyhood club Palmeiras.

"I think about it every day, I keep an eye on them," the Brazilian forward told ESPN.

"It's my dream; I've already made it clear that one day I'll return, I just don't know when -- whether it's today or tomorrow -- so, yes, I think about it every day."

Gabriel Jesus, 29, has a contract with Arsenal until June 2027.

Gabriel Jesus dreams of a return to Palmeiras Getty

He has scored five goals in 26 appearances for Arsenal since returning to action in December after an 11-month absence due to an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury.

Asked about his attachment to Palmeiras, the club where he won the Copa do Brasil and a league title before leaving in 2017 to join Manchester City, the Brazil international said: "It's a club I'm very fond of, I'm a passionate fan. I've said it many times and my choice when I return to Brazil will always be Palmeiras," Jesus said.

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"I watched yesterday's match; unfortunately, they [Palmeiras] lost [to Cerro Porteño]."

Gabriel Jesus moved to Arsenal in 2022 having won 11 trophies with City, including four Premier League titles.