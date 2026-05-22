Oleksandr Usyk career-heaviest, still 25 lbs lighter than Rico Verhoeven

Oleksandr Usyk and Rico Verhoeven speak ahead of their WBC heavyweight title fight in front of the Pyramids of Giza. (0:51)

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Rico Verhoeven will have a significant weight advantage when he challenges Oleksandr Usyk for his heavyweight title on Saturday, weighing 25 pounds more than his rival.

Verhoeven, a kickboxing great who has had one professional boxing bout in his career, weighed in at 258.7 lbs on Friday with Usyk coming in at 233.3 lbs.

The Dutchman also has a height and reach advantage over Usyk.

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While he is lighter than his opponent, Usyk will be at a career-heavy weight for Saturday's bout. He weighed 226 lbs against Tyson Fury in December 2024 and 227 lbs for his Round 5 knockout win over Daniel Dubois in July last year.

The fight, which will take place in front of the Pyramids of Giza in Egypt, is seen as a huge mismatch with Usyk, who is widely considered the best heavyweight of his generation and a pound-for-pound star, an overwhelming favorite to beat Verhoeven.

Promoter Eddie Hearn told Thursday's news conference a Verhoeven win would be one of the biggest upsets in boxing history.

However, Usyk insists he will take nothing for granted in the fight and Verhoeven has said he will bring something the Ukrainian has never seen before.

Oleksandr Usyk will defend his heavyweight titles against Rico Verhoeven on Saturday. Mark Robinson/Getty Images

Fellow heavyweights Frank Sanchez and Richard Torrez Jr. also weighed in on Friday, with Sanchez coming in at 240.4 lbs, much heavier than American Torres Jr., who weighed 229.5 lbs.

Twenty-six-year-old Torrez Jr. is No. 10 on ESPN's heavyweight rankings.

Brits Hamzah Sheeraz and Jack Catterall both made weight for their fights at super middleweight and welterweight, respectively.