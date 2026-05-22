Explained: Why Rio Ngumoha, Josh King, Alex Scott, Jason Steele aren't in World Cup squad but will train with England

Thomas Tuchel speaks about some of the exclusions from his England squad for the FIFA World Cup. (2:15)

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Thomas Tuchel has confirmed that 17-year-old Liverpool forward Rio Ngumoha, Fulham's Josh King and Bournemouth's Alex Scott will join England's World Cup camp in Florida to help with preparation.

England named their final 26-man squad on Friday and it didn't include Ngumoha, King or Scott with their roles to come in early June.

Before England's World Cup campaign proper gets underway on June 17 against Croatia, Tuchel and Co. will play New Zealand and Costa Rica in a pair of friendlies in the warmth of the east coast.

They head to Kansas City after those two games, where they will be based for the duration of the tournament.

Rio Ngumoha is one of those who will join up with the squad for England's pre-World Cup friendlies. Getty

The young Premier League trio's inclusion is partly down to the Arsenal contingent in the squad, Bukayo Saka, Declan Rice, Noni Madueke and Eberechi Eze, joining late due to their involvement in the Champions League final on May 30.

Scott earned a senior call-up by Tuchel earlier in the year, but did not feature, while Ngumoha and King have turned out for England at various youth levels.

Brighton's Jason Steele will also travel with the squad as a "training goalkeeper."

Speaking on Friday Tuchel also said that a fourth player will be added to the group that cannot be named yet.

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"We will take some young players out who will train with us and keep the squad at the size we need so we have all the possibilities for the two friendly matches to take care about the minutes and load of the players," Tuchel said.

"Alex Scott is confirmed, Rio Ngumoha is confirmed, and Josh King, and there will be one more player which we cannot name because it has not been confirmed yet.

"I am happy that these guys are with us, especially Alex who was on the list of 55 and had a disappointing phone call as well that he didn't make the first cut.

"But the reaction of him was outstanding, the commitment and wish to be in pre-camp and be a step closer to the team -- it was not even a question for him. It showed me his character and his spirit and I am delighted he is with us because it was close call. He gets a chance to take a step closer and get a cap."