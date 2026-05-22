Thomas Tuchel 'surprised' by Harry Maguire's public reaction after missing England's World Cup squad

Thomas Tuchel speaks about some of the exclusions from his England squad for the FIFA World Cup. (2:15)

Open Extended Reactions

Thomas Tuchel has admitted his surprise at Harry Maguire's reaction to being left out of his England squad for the World Cup.

The Manchester United defender claimed on social media that he was "shocked and gutted" by the decision while his mother, Zoe, said she was "disgusted" Maguire had been omitted. He has won 67 caps for England but featured just twice under Tuchel -- draw to Uruguay and defeat to Japan.

Maguire was a mainstay under Tuchel's predecessor Gareth Southgate but he chose instead to select Marc Guéhi, Dan Burn, John Stones, Ezri Konsa and Jarell Quansah as his centre-back options.

"I was a bit surprised [by Maguire's reaction], but I respect his personality a lot, I respect his quality a lot," Tuchel said after his squad was announced on Friday.

Harry Maguire missed out on the England squad heading to the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images

"He has had an outstanding season, I can see the disappointment, I can see the reason behind the disappointment.

"Still I was a bit surprised because we had a private conversation and he had the chance to express his feelings which he did and this is fair enough because I can see all the reasons why he could be in the squad. But, the decision is that we stood firmly with our central defenders that carried us through September, October and November.

"Some of them are part of the leadership group that took ownership and set the standards high. It was a decision for these 26 players, even if it feels against individuals."

Tuchel was keen to stress the importance of team chemistry and spirit with England set to leave on June 1 for Miami, where they will embark upon a pre-tournament training camp.

Maguire was one of a number of high-profile departures including Phil Foden, Cole Palmer and Trent Alexander-Arnold, the latter trio all forming part of the England squad which reached the Euro 2024 final.

"I am very confident in the group that we chose of which we arrive with," Tuchel said.

- Meet England's 2026 World Cup squad: All 26 players picked by Thomas Tuchel and why

- Harry Kane, Marcus Rashford and more react to selection announcement

- England World Cup squad announcement: Toney, Stones on the plane as Foden, Maguire miss out - as it happened

"Very difficult decisions, painful conversations. Difficult for the players, difficult to explain to the players. What we're trying to achieve as a team and we try to nominate a balanced squad. If everyone is selected, it was a given that from these 55 players, we have to leave some extraordinary talents, some extraordinary personalities at home.

"Either way, if we picked all those names, some other big five names would have been out and we would be talking about these names. It comes with the job. I like these kinds of decisions, even if it sometimes took weeks and sometimes, months to clarify the decisions. I think they bring clarity. At the end, they bring a certain edge that is necessary."

Tuchel confirmed Alex Scott, Rio Ngumoha, Josh King and one other unnamed player will join up with the squad in Florida on a temporary to make up numbers as Arsenal's quartet of players arrive late following next weekend's Champions League final.

Brighton's Jason Steele will also be included with Dean Henderson engaged in Crystal Palace's Conference League final against Rayo Vallecano next Wednesday.

England 2026 World Cup squad

Goalkeepers: Jordan Pickford, Dean Henderson, James Trafford

Defenders: Reece James, Ezri Konsa, Jarell Quansah, John Stones, Marc Guéhi, Dan Burn, Nico O'Reilly, Djed Spence, Tino Livramento

Midfielders: Declan Rice, Elliot Anderson, Kobbie Mainoo, Jordan Henderson, Morgan Rogers, Jude Bellingham, Eberechi Eze

Forwards: Harry Kane, Ivan Toney, Ollie Watkins, Bukayo Saka, Marcus Rashford, Anthony Gordon, Noni Madueke