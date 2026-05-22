Man City to build a Pep Guardiola statue and rename stand in his honour

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Pep Guardiola will have a statue built in his honour, and a stand renamed after him, as Manchester City pay tribute to their outgoing boss.

Guardiola has confirmed that he will step down as City manager after 10 trophy-laden seasons.

But City have already confirmed how his legacy at the club will continue after his final game in the dugout against Aston Villa on Sunday.

A statue of Guardiola has been commissioned, the club confirmed, and will be located on the approach to the newly renamed The Pep Guardiola Stand.

Manchester City will pay tribute to their legendary boss Pep Guardiola. Getty

The North Stand, which is recently expanded, at the Etihad Stadium will be renamed in their legendary manager's honour.

"I said a long time ago that Manchester City should have the very best people at its disposal, both on and off the field. For ten years Pep has been the personification of that ambition," Sheikh Mansour said.

"He has made an indelible imprint on the DNA of the Club. One that is borne more from how he won than from the many trophies he lifted.

"He has the unending gratitude of myself and the entire City family, a family of which he will always be part."

Chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak said: "The Pep Guardiola Stand, and the statue that will sit outside it, rightly ensure that Pep's legacy will remain forever woven into the fabric of this football club, the city of Manchester and English football.

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"The unique relationship that he has with our fans has been earned through the honesty and passion of his ten seasons fighting to bring them success. The Pep Guardiola Stand is a fitting and permanent reminder of that relationship, the most successful period in our Club's history, and the unique football genius at its heart."

Chief Executive Officer Ferran Soriano added: "It is wholly appropriate that the occasion of Pep's final game as Manchester City Manager will also be the afternoon that the wonderful new Pep Guardiola Stand of the Etihad Stadium will hold 7,000 more City fans for the very first time.

"Sunday will be an opportunity for everyone to celebrate his achievements. Sheikh Mansour's permanent marking of Pep's incredible legacy will give City fans the opportunity to acknowledge Pep's legend every single time they visit our stadium."

Pep Guardiola's trophy haul at Man City

play 1:26 Pep Guardiola's decade of Man City dominance in numbers Check out the most impressive stats from Pep Guardiola's 10 years at Manchester City, after the club confirmed he will leave at the end of the season.

2017-18: Premier League and League Cup

After a trophyless first season, Guardiola secured his first silverware at City with a 3-0 win over Arsenal in the Carabao Cup final.

They went on to win the league title in style with a record 100 points, reaching the century thanks to a stoppage-time winner from Gabriel Jesus at Southampton on the final day.

2018-19: Domestic treble

City edged out Liverpool 98 points to 97 in a thrilling title race.

They again won the Carabao Cup by beating Chelsea on penalties and thrashed Watford 6-0 in the FA Cup final to become the first side to win the English domestic treble.

The season had begun with Community Shield success.

2019-20: League Cup

City failed to mount a successful title defence as Liverpool took the honours in a season disrupted by the Covid-19 pandemic, but they still lifted major silverware after beating Aston Villa 2-1 in the Carabao Cup final.

There was also another Community Shield triumph.

2020-21: Premier League and League Cup

Guardiola's side paced themselves superbly in another coronavirus-affected season to win the Premier League with three games to spare after a 15-match winning run between December and March.

They beat Tottenham to claim a fourth successive Carabao Cup but missed out on the Champions League after losing to Chelsea in a final for which Guardiola surprisingly left out both Rodri and Fernandinho.

2021-22: Premier League

City had to settle for one trophy despite beginning April in contention for three.

Their Champions League and FA Cup hopes both ended at the semi-final stage with defeats to Real Madrid and Liverpool respectively, but they pipped the Merseysiders to the title by a point after recovering from 2-0 down with 15 minutes left to beat Aston Villa on a dramatic final day.

2022-23: Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League treble

Fuelled by the record-breaking goalscoring exploits of the remarkable Erling Haaland, City reeled in long-time leaders Arsenal and claimed a fifth title in six years.

They beat neighbours Manchester United 2-1 in the FA Cup final before emulating their rivals' 1998-99 treble by beating Inter Milan to win the Champions League.

2023-24: Premier League, Club World Cup and European Super Cup

Guardiola's outstanding side secured an historic fourth successive Premier League crown as they held off Arsenal on the final day of a thrilling title race in which Liverpool had also featured until the closing weeks.

They also won the European Super Cup and Club World Cup but were beaten by United in the FA Cup final.

2024-25: Community Shield

Defeat by Crystal Palace in the FA Cup final meant the Community Shield was their only silverware.

2025-26: Domestic cup double

Guardiola looks set to bow out with two more trophies after Wembley victories over Arsenal and Chelsea in the League Cup and FA Cup finals, respectively.

PA contributed to this report.