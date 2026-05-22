Tottenham to sign West Ham striker Martinez in summer

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West Ham United striker Shekiera Martinez has a bright future. James Fearn/Getty Images

West Ham United striker Shekiera Martinez will join Tottenham Hotspur this summer, the club have announced.

Martinez, 24, will move when the Women's Super League window opens on June 18, having netted 10 goals in 12 league appearances in 2024-25 and six goals from 20 games last season as West Ham finished 10th.

"I'm delighted to be a Spurs player," the Germany international told the club website. "This is the perfect next step for my career and also for me to improve as a player. The Club has a really good squad and a good idea of how they want to play -- that's why I'm so happy to be here.

"When I spoke with Martin, I really felt confident. He wants to help me improve as a player, to bring my strengths to the team and I know he will help me score goals, too."

Spurs head coach Martin Ho added: "Shekiera is a player we have admired for some time, so we are delighted she has chosen to come to Tottenham Hotspur, especially with the level of significant interest there was in her.

"That shows not only the quality she already has, but also the belief across the game in what she can become. She has already shown, both in Germany and here in the WSL, that she can impact games at a high level, and what excites us most is the level she can still reach."