2026 World Cup: Every pundit, commentator and presenter on BBC and ITV

Thomas Frank and Ange Postecoglou will go head-to-head for the two broadcasters of the World Cup in the UK.
Frank is on the BBC broadcasts while fellow former Tottenham boss Postecoglou is working for ITV throughout the tournament
Here is a full list of pundits, commentators and experts that UK fans will see on TV during the World Cup.
BBC line-up
The faces of the BBC coverage from their Salford studio will be Kelly Cates, Mark Chapman, Gabby Logan and Alex Scott. Their commentators are Guy Mowbray, Steve Wilson, Steve Bower, Jonathan Pearce, Robyn Cowen, Steven Wyeth and Liam McLeod with co-commentary from Alan Shearer, Danny Murphy, Stephen Warnock, Efan Ekoku, Martin Keown, Sue Smith, Rachel Corsie, James McFadden and Paul Robinson.
Ex-England record goalscorers Shearer and Wayne Rooney will bring expertise of World Cups. Former England World Cup goalkeepers Robinson and Joe Hart are also in the mix.
Ex-Lionesses Steph Houghton and Ellen White bring their experience of playing at World Cups.
Scott Brown, Rachel Corsie and James McFadden will be enlisted as former Scotland internationals.
Olivier Giroud has won the World Cup in 2018, and was a runner-up four years later. César Azpilicueta brings expertise of Spain, Benni McCarthy is a veteran former South Africa striker.
Darren Cann, as a former international referee, brings expertise of the rules and regulations.
Thomas Frank is a notable coup.
Kelly Cates
Mark Chapman
Gabby Logan
Alex Scott
Alan Shearer
Wayne Rooney
Micah Richards
Joe Hart
Paul Robinson
Steph Houghton
Ellen White
Danny Murphy
Scott Brown
Rachel Corsie
James McFadden
Olivier Giroud
Gaël Clichy
César Azpilicueta
Benni McCarthy
Ashley Williams
Thomas Frank
Darren Cann
Guy Mowbray
Steve Wilson
Steve Bower
Jonathan Pearce
Robyn Cowen
Steven Wyeth
Liam McLeod
Danny Murphy
Stephen Warnock
Efan Ekoku
Martin Keown
Sue Smith
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ITV line-up
The faces of ITV's coverage, from their studio in New York, will be Mark Pougatch, Laura Woods and Semra Hunter. The commentators are Sam Matterface, Jon Champion, Seb Hutchinson and Joe Speight while the co-commentators are Lee Dixon, Ally McCoist, Andros Townsend and Lucy Ward.
Roy Keane, Ian Wright and Gary Neville are pundits in the studio.
Patrick Vieira and Juan Mata bring experience of winning the World Cup for France and Spain respectively.
Karen Carney has been to four World Cups, while Emma Hayes manages the United States Women's National Team.
Ange Postecoglou is their notable arrival -- he previously managed at international level with Australia.
Mark Pougatch
Laura Woods
Semra Hunter
Roy Keane
Ian Wright
Gary Neville
Patrick Vieira
Karen Carney
Ange Postecoglou
Juan Mata
Emma Hayes
Duncan Ferguson
Jobi McAnuff
Bradley Wright-Phillips
Sam Matterface
Jon Champion
Seb Hutchinson
Joe Speight
Lee Dixon
Ally McCoist
Andros Townsend
Lucy Ward