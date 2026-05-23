2026 World Cup: Every pundit, commentator and presenter on BBC and ITV

James Olley discusses Thomas Tuchel's England squad selections, arguing that Tuchel has taken Gareth Southgate's approach even further by leaving out several high-profile players. (1:46)

Olley: Tuchel has taken Southgate's England approach even further (1:46)

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Thomas Frank and Ange Postecoglou will go head-to-head for the two broadcasters of the World Cup in the UK.

Frank is on the BBC broadcasts while fellow former Tottenham boss Postecoglou is working for ITV throughout the tournament

Here is a full list of pundits, commentators and experts that UK fans will see on TV during the World Cup.

Thomas Frank and Ange Postecoglou will be on rival channels in the UK for the World Cup. Getty

BBC line-up

The faces of the BBC coverage from their Salford studio will be Kelly Cates, Mark Chapman, Gabby Logan and Alex Scott. Their commentators are Guy Mowbray, Steve Wilson, Steve Bower, Jonathan Pearce, Robyn Cowen, Steven Wyeth and Liam McLeod with co-commentary from Alan Shearer, Danny Murphy, Stephen Warnock, Efan Ekoku, Martin Keown, Sue Smith, Rachel Corsie, James McFadden and Paul Robinson.

Ex-England record goalscorers Shearer and Wayne Rooney will bring expertise of World Cups. Former England World Cup goalkeepers Robinson and Joe Hart are also in the mix.

Wayne Rooney will be in the BBC studio. Rasid Necati Aslim/Getty Images

Ex-Lionesses Steph Houghton and Ellen White bring their experience of playing at World Cups.

Scott Brown, Rachel Corsie and James McFadden will be enlisted as former Scotland internationals.

Olivier Giroud has won the World Cup in 2018, and was a runner-up four years later. César Azpilicueta brings expertise of Spain, Benni McCarthy is a veteran former South Africa striker.

Darren Cann, as a former international referee, brings expertise of the rules and regulations.

Thomas Frank is a notable coup.

Kelly Cates

Mark Chapman

Gabby Logan

Alex Scott

Alan Shearer

Wayne Rooney

Micah Richards

Joe Hart

Paul Robinson

Steph Houghton

Ellen White

Danny Murphy

Scott Brown

Rachel Corsie

James McFadden

Olivier Giroud

Gaël Clichy

César Azpilicueta

Benni McCarthy

Ashley Williams

Thomas Frank

Darren Cann

Guy Mowbray

Steve Wilson

Steve Bower

Jonathan Pearce

Robyn Cowen

Steven Wyeth

Liam McLeod

Danny Murphy

Stephen Warnock

Efan Ekoku

Martin Keown

Sue Smith

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ITV line-up

The faces of ITV's coverage, from their studio in New York, will be Mark Pougatch, Laura Woods and Semra Hunter. The commentators are Sam Matterface, Jon Champion, Seb Hutchinson and Joe Speight while the co-commentators are Lee Dixon, Ally McCoist, Andros Townsend and Lucy Ward.

Roy Keane, Ian Wright and Gary Neville are pundits in the studio.

Roy Keane will work for ITV at the World Cup. Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Patrick Vieira and Juan Mata bring experience of winning the World Cup for France and Spain respectively.

Karen Carney has been to four World Cups, while Emma Hayes manages the United States Women's National Team.

Ange Postecoglou is their notable arrival -- he previously managed at international level with Australia.

Mark Pougatch

Laura Woods

Semra Hunter

Roy Keane

Ian Wright

Gary Neville

Patrick Vieira

Karen Carney

Ange Postecoglou

Juan Mata

Emma Hayes

Duncan Ferguson

Jobi McAnuff

Bradley Wright-Phillips

Sam Matterface

Jon Champion

Seb Hutchinson

Joe Speight

Lee Dixon

Ally McCoist

Andros Townsend

Lucy Ward