          2026 World Cup: Every pundit, commentator and presenter on BBC and ITV

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          Olley: Tuchel has taken Southgate's England approach even further (1:46)

          James Olley discusses Thomas Tuchel's England squad selections, arguing that Tuchel has taken Gareth Southgate's approach even further by leaving out several high-profile players. (1:46)

          • ESPN
          May 23, 2026, 01:49 PM

          Thomas Frank and Ange Postecoglou will go head-to-head for the two broadcasters of the World Cup in the UK.

          Frank is on the BBC broadcasts while fellow former Tottenham boss Postecoglou is working for ITV throughout the tournament

          Here is a full list of pundits, commentators and experts that UK fans will see on TV during the World Cup.

          BBC line-up

          The faces of the BBC coverage from their Salford studio will be Kelly Cates, Mark Chapman, Gabby Logan and Alex Scott. Their commentators are Guy Mowbray, Steve Wilson, Steve Bower, Jonathan Pearce, Robyn Cowen, Steven Wyeth and Liam McLeod with co-commentary from Alan Shearer, Danny Murphy, Stephen Warnock, Efan Ekoku, Martin Keown, Sue Smith, Rachel Corsie, James McFadden and Paul Robinson.

          Ex-England record goalscorers Shearer and Wayne Rooney will bring expertise of World Cups. Former England World Cup goalkeepers Robinson and Joe Hart are also in the mix.

          Ex-Lionesses Steph Houghton and Ellen White bring their experience of playing at World Cups.

          Scott Brown, Rachel Corsie and James McFadden will be enlisted as former Scotland internationals.

          Olivier Giroud has won the World Cup in 2018, and was a runner-up four years later. César Azpilicueta brings expertise of Spain, Benni McCarthy is a veteran former South Africa striker.

          Darren Cann, as a former international referee, brings expertise of the rules and regulations.

          Thomas Frank is a notable coup.

          Kelly Cates

          Mark Chapman

          Gabby Logan

          Alex Scott

          Alan Shearer

          Wayne Rooney

          Micah Richards

          Joe Hart

          Paul Robinson

          Steph Houghton

          Ellen White

          Danny Murphy

          Scott Brown

          Rachel Corsie

          James McFadden

          Olivier Giroud

          Gaël Clichy

          César Azpilicueta

          Benni McCarthy

          Ashley Williams

          Thomas Frank

          Darren Cann

          Guy Mowbray

          Steve Wilson

          Steve Bower

          Jonathan Pearce

          Robyn Cowen

          Steven Wyeth

          Liam McLeod

          Danny Murphy

          Stephen Warnock

          Efan Ekoku

          Martin Keown

          Sue Smith

          - Meet England's 2026 World Cup squad: All 26 players picked by Thomas Tuchel and why
          -           Why Ivan Toney's inclusion in England's World Cup squad probably doesn't matter

          ITV line-up

          The faces of ITV's coverage, from their studio in New York, will be Mark Pougatch, Laura Woods and Semra Hunter. The commentators are Sam Matterface, Jon Champion, Seb Hutchinson and Joe Speight while the co-commentators are Lee Dixon, Ally McCoist, Andros Townsend and Lucy Ward.

          Roy Keane, Ian Wright and Gary Neville are pundits in the studio.

          Patrick Vieira and Juan Mata bring experience of winning the World Cup for France and Spain respectively.

          Karen Carney has been to four World Cups, while Emma Hayes manages the United States Women's National Team.

          Ange Postecoglou is their notable arrival -- he previously managed at international level with Australia.

          Mark Pougatch

          Laura Woods

          Semra Hunter

          Roy Keane

          Ian Wright

          Gary Neville

          Patrick Vieira

          Karen Carney

          Ange Postecoglou

          Juan Mata

          Emma Hayes

          Duncan Ferguson

          Jobi McAnuff

          Bradley Wright-Phillips

          Sam Matterface

          Jon Champion

          Seb Hutchinson

          Joe Speight

          Lee Dixon

          Ally McCoist

          Andros Townsend

          Lucy Ward