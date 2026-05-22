Michael Carrick sets sights on trophies after confirming Man United stay

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Michael Carrick wants to get Manchester United challenging for major honours again after signing a two-year contract to continue as head coach.

The former Red Devils midfielder, captain and coach has improved results and morale since being brought in for the remainder of the campaign following Ruben Amorim's acrimonious January exit.

Carrick secured Champions League football with three matches to spare and United wrapped up third spot with Sunday's 3-2 Premier League victory against Nottingham Forest -- his 11th win in 16 games.

The 44-year-old has been backed for the job by a variety of players and rewarded with a new deal until 2028, with paperwork being finalised for his coaching staff to stay as well.

Michael Carrick is aiming for silverware after signing on to stay at Manchester United. Shaun Brooks - CameraSport via Getty Images

"It's good to make steps, good to get in the Champions League, good to finish third, but [I want] to make this place better," Carrick told club media.

"I must admit on Sunday in the stadium it felt a little bit different. There was a real togetherness and kind of enjoyment from everyone and that was powerful for me.

"Supporting Manchester United and looking forward to what can happen should always be like that. That's the drive [to win trophies] and for us to reward the fans would be pretty special."

Carrick's deal takes him through to 2028, when United co-owners Ineos want to celebrate the club's 150th anniversary with a first league title since 2013.

The midfielder was part of that triumph under Sir Alex Ferguson and has the chance to become the first person to win the Premier League as both player and manager.

"I'd take that right now! That's the goal and I've got to believe it," Carrick said. "That's what we've got to aim for. It's where we want to be as a club.

"It's not so much for me. It'd be an incredible thing for me to do. But just to see this club lifting trophies and winning leagues and challenging for Champions Leagues that's the buzz.

"I know what it takes and hopefully I can give that experience a little bit to the players and they can feed off it and we can keep pushing for more."

Carrick is braced for a "different challenge" having taken over in unique circumstances and has worked with director of football Jason Wilcox on plans as they prepare to return to the Champions League.

"I said when I came in I can't do this just with eyes on, 'it might be the summer, it might be past the summer'," he said. "There was no way I was just making decisions for the short term.

"It was always a case of trying to make things better for the future.

"But it's certainly been an element of planning from my side and eyes on what it could look like, so it's an important summer. We want to make a big step if we can."

Carrick's character has impressed decisionmakers at United as much as the results and he was considered the best choice by director of football Jason Wilcox after quietly taking an in-depth look at their options.

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Both the Glazers and Sir Jim Ratcliffe agreed to appoint Carrick after Wilcox's recommendation went up to chief executive Omar Berrada.

Wilcox said ahead of Sunday's season finale at Brighton: "Michael has thoroughly earned the opportunity to continue leading our men's team.

"In the time he has been doing the role, we have seen positive results on the pitch, but more than that, an approach which aligns with the club's values, traditions and history.

"Michael's achievements in leading the club back to the Champions League should not be understated.

"He has forged a strong bond with the players and can be proud of the winning culture at Carrington and in the dressing room, which we are continuing to build."