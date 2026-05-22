Roberto De Zerbi understands fan anger with Cristian Romero to miss final day

Roberto De Zerbi believes Tottenham have the quality to stay up on the final day of the Premier League season. (0:36)

De Zerbi urges Tottenham to play for the 'history of the club' vs. Everton (0:36)

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Roberto De Zerbi can "100%" understand the anger of Tottenham fans at the prospect of injured captain Cristian Romero missing Sunday's Premier League final-day relegation decider with Everton.

Romero has sparked controversy by flying to Argentina days before Spurs host Everton on an afternoon where the north London club could lose their top-flight status for the first time in 49 years if they suffer defeat and 18th-placed West Ham beat Leeds.

De Zerbi confirmed on Friday that Romero is back in his homeland at boyhood club Belgrano to continue his rehabilitation from a knee injury ahead of the World Cup and whilst the Tottenham boss was initially guarded about his skipper's absence, he acknowledged the disappointment of the supporters.

Asked if he could understand why Spurs fans are so angry, De Zerbi said: "100%, I understand.

"He [Romero] spoke with the medical staff and together they decided to go to Argentina to complete the rehab with Argentinian medical staff.

Cristian Romero won't be at Tottenham's final game of the season. Shaun Brooks - CameraSport via Getty Images

"I want to be clear, I am not stupid. If I understand there is any player who thinks for himself before the club, I can't be the same Roberto, but with Cuti Romero, I can't say anything because with me, in my time, he has been correct from the beginning until now.

"The decision was with the medical staff and I think he can't change anything if Romero is at the stadium or not.

"Finally, I have no time to lose energy and to lose thinking other things. We have to be focused on the game and we have the players good enough to achieve our target."

Another twist in the unhelpful Romero saga for Tottenham is the fact Belgrano, the boyhood club of the 28-year-old, are involved in a title decider with River Plate on Sunday.

Even though De Zerbi attempted to stay vague on the subject of his absent captain, he used injured long-serving defender Ben Davies as an example in what felt like a thinly-veiled dig at Romero, who signed a new contract last August.

"Not all leaders are the same," De Zerbi explained.

"Ben Davies spoke with me and he asked to stay today to work with us and tomorrow we sleep in the Lodge [at the training ground], and he wants to stay with the team, with his teammates.

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"But Romero is preparing [for] the World Cup, he has an injury and for me nothing changed. And then we have to think after [Sunday], we have to think everything for the future and the best future of Tottenham."

Quizzed further on if Romero had played his last game for Spurs, De Zerbi said: "I don't know.

"I think Cristian is a top player and with me he was a top guy. And when I say top guy, it's because I'm sure of what I'm saying. For the future, I don't know.

"[Sunday] is a crucial game for us, for our future, for our fans, for our club and we have to stay together."

There has been one boost for De Zerbi this week with Dominic Solanke fit again and Djed Spence, fresh from being selected for England's World Cup squad, available even though he sustained a fractured jaw at Chelsea.

"Solanke is available," De Zerbi added. "We have to decide if he starts in the first XI or not."