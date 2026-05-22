Alexia Putellas: 'Intense' Women's Champions League final build-up due to magnitude, not Barcelona future

Caroline Graham Hansen on Barcelona's UWCL semifinal clash against Bayern Munich and the team's focus in the competition. (1:49)

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OSLO, Norway -- Barcelona's Alexia Putellas has said the build-up to Saturday's Champions League final against OL Lyonnes has been "intense," but insists that is because of the magnitude of the game, not because of the uncertainty surrounding her future.

Putellas, 32, is out of contract in the summer and, while she maintains an option to extend her deal for an additional year, neither Barça nor the player herself have confirmed if she will still be at the club next season.

"The build up has been intense, of course, because it's a Champions League final," Putellas said at a news conference on Friday ahead of the showdown with Lyonnes, now coached by former Barça boss Jonatan Giráldez, in Oslo.

"But that has nothing to do with the first part of the question [about my future]. I am super focused on giving my best tomorrow to help the team, as I have done in every game this season."

Alexia Putellas will be out of contract in summer. Getty

Putellas is appearing in her seventh Champions League final with Barça -- and her sixth in a row -- but it could be her last with the Spanish champions if she opts to move on.

While Barça are keen to keep her, sources have told ESPN teams in the United States, Mexico and Europe are all monitoring the situation.

"It is very special because it's a Champions League final, nothing else," Putellas added when asked if the possibility of it being her last European appearance with Barça could make Saturday's match more meaningful.

Barça first reached a Champions League final in 2019, when they were well beaten by eight-time winners Lyonnes.

They returned for a second final in 2021, when they won the competition for the first time, and have reached every final since, being crowned European champions for a second and third time in 2023 and 2024 respectively.

Putellas said the defeat to Lyonnes in 2019 showed Barça what they needed to do to compete at this level.

"I have no shame in saying they rolled us over in that first final," she added.

"Thanks to that, we saw the level you had to reach to be champions of Europe. We got to work after that and achieved everything we have achieved until now."

play 1:49 Graham Hansen: Barcelona is focused on winning the UWCL Caroline Graham Hansen on Barcelona's UWCL semifinal clash against Bayern Munich and the team's focus in the competition.

After suffering a surprise defeat to Arsenal in last year's final, Putellas feels the team has evolved, although she expects the most even game yet when Barcelona and Lyonnes meet at his stage for the fourth time this weekend -- Lyonnes won in 2019 and 2022; and Barcelona in 2024.

"I think we are a more mature team [than last year]," she continued. "Experiences give you that, right? We never want to lose, especially a final, but we always use it as a guide to improve.

"We tried to transform last year's defeat into energy and motivation to get better and tomorrow we have another opportunity. But I don't think you can compare one final with another or one season with another.

"Each team has their own path and we have evolved a lot, as have Lyonnes since 2024. I don't think previous finals will have any influence tomorrow.

"We will give everything from the start with the same motivation as ever, be it our seventh, sixth or tenth final. This is perhaps the final when the two teams have been the most similar, not necessarily in style, but in terms of quality."

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There were doubts Barça, who like Lyonnes can wrap up a quadruple this weekend, would make it this far at the start of the season. Despite possessing huge quality, they went into the campaign with a small squad, but the team's younger players, including academy graduates Clara Serrajordi and Aïcha Cámara, have really stepped up.

"It looked like a small squad from the outside, but because of the quality and hard work done in La Masia, the younger players, when they get the chance, are prepared and rise to the level," forward Caroline Graham Hansen said.

"They have been fantastic, not only helping, but improving us. They are the future but also the present. As a team dynamic, you notice the vibe is younger, but it's a fun and positive to see the youth energy come through. It makes a good vibe in the team."