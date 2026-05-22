Liverpool's Mohamed Salah: I will always love and support the club

Arne Slot says he and Mohamed Salah both want what's best for Liverpool, after the forward called for the return of "heavy metal football" to Anfield. (1:17)

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Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah has said he will always love and support the club as he prepares to bid farewell after nine years.

This season has been the most frustrating and unhappiest of his tenure at Anfield, in which he won the Champions League and two Premier League titles as well as four Golden Boots, and that has been reflected in some of his public comments.

In December he was dropped from the squad after claiming he had been "thrown under the bus" after being benched after a run of poor results for the team and he also said his relationship with head coach Arne Slot had broken down.

That was patched up enough for him to return to the team after the Africa Cup of Nations but the mutual decision to part ways with a year of his contract still remaining suggested it was only a temporary truce.

Mohamed Salah will play his final game for Liverpool on Sunday. Alex Pantling - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images

His social media post after last week's defeat at Aston Villa, calling for a return to the "heavy metal football" of the Jürgen Klopp era may have resonated with fans but it did little to convince observers he and Slot see eye to eye.

But as his final day at the club approaches with the visit of Brentford on Sunday, Salah spoke about his feelings for the Liverpool and its supporters.

- Lindop: After hitting out at Slot, Salah's Liverpool farewell will be far from harmonious

- Slot on Salah's social media outburst: 'We both want what's best for Liverpool'

- Robertson backs Liverpool to bounce back next season

"The club means everything. The people mean everything, the city means everything. I will always love this club. I will always support it," he told the Liverpool produced film Salah: Farewell to the King.

"It means to me everything. You live in the club, you feel the love and appreciation from the fans.

"This is the most important thing, people appreciate what you have done and appreciate everything you've done for them and for yourself.

"It feels special. I'm blessed. Not too many people had the opportunity to play here nine years and perform how I performed or just enjoy or go through the process that I've been through.

"So, it's a blessing and something I don't take for granted."