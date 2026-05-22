Chelsea's Cole Palmer must turn World Cup snub into 'positive' - Calum McFarlane

Thomas Tuchel speaks about some of the exclusions from his England squad for the FIFA World Cup. (2:15)

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Chelsea interim head coach Calum McFarlane urged Cole Palmer to see his omission from England's World Cup squad as a positive.

The 24-year-old was not among the 26 names released on Friday that will make up Thomas Tuchel's group to travel to North America.

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It means a first summer off in four years for Palmer, having played in last year's Club World Cup, Euro 2024 and the Euro under-21 Championship in 2023.

It comes after a season badly disrupted by injury and a loss of form, the first time in the former Manchester City forward's career that he has had to deal with such setbacks.

Cole Palmer was left out of England's World Cup squad Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

"In life and in football, especially in football, I've learnt that you need to take every setback as a positive," McFarlane said.

"There's going to be lots of them. There's going to be losses, there's going to be moments like this. If you have the right mindset, you can turn it into a positive."

A groin injury meant Palmer missed 15 matches between August and November and even after he returned to the team it was clear he did not enjoy full range of movement.

There were further frustrations to deal with, such as missing the 3-0 Champions League win over Barcelona with a broken toe sustained in an accident at home, whilst he also missed games due to thigh and hamstring problems.

It was the absence of form when fit to play that seems to ultimately have cost him a seat on the plane.

He has managed only 10 goals in all competitions, well short of the 25 and 18 he managed in his first two seasons at Stamford Bridge, and at times has been a pale impression of the player that first exploded into England contention after moving from Manchester City in 2023.

"It's not anything to do with me," McFarlane said. "I've spoken loads of times about how I feel and how the club feel about Cole. The England manager has made a decision. In that moment it's probably best to speak to him.

"It's football. You're going to have so many moments like this, whether it be on the pitch, off the pitch. The reason they're at this level and are able to play for a club of this magnitude is because they can deal with setbacks."

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Levi Colwill was also left out of Tuchel's squad having returned earlier in May from the anterior cruciate ligament injury that kept him out for most of the season. Reece James has been included despite recent struggles with a hamstring problem.

Both are expected to be fit for Sunday's trip to Sunderland, as is João Pedro, for what will be the final game in charge of McFarlane's second spell as interim boss.

A Chelsea win will guarantee at least Conference League football for next season.

"I'm very grateful for the trust and opportunity that was shown," McFarlane said. "There was a change made and the club made a decision that they felt like I was the right person to step in on both occasions. I'm grateful for that trust and for the opportunity they've given me.

"I wouldn't say it's accelerated ambitions. It's been a great challenge, a great learning for me. You learn about yourself in these moments."