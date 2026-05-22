Tim Bezbatchenko returns to oversee Columbus MLS, NWSL teams

Ali Krieger and Jeff Kassouf react to the NWSL adding an 18th team in Columbus from spring 2028. (2:29)

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Tim Bezbatchenko has been appointed as president of global soccer of the Haslam Sports Group and will oversee all sporting decisions for MLS' Columbus Crew and a forthcoming Columbus 2028 NWSL expansion team.

Bezbatchenko is returning to Columbus, where he previously served as president and general manager of the Crew and helped the team win a pair of MLS Cups.

"It's incredible to be part of launching an NWSL team and continuing to support the Crew after five-plus remarkable years with the Club and as a lifelong fan," Bezbatchenko, who grew up in and played in Ohio, said in a statement.

Bezbatchenko will "spearhead" Haslam Sports Groups construction of an NWSL staff and roster to begin play in 2028, including the yet-unnamed team's first general manager and head coach.

His return to Columbus comes only four days after the Crew fired former head coach Henrik Rydström after less than six months on the job. Columbus sits in 13th place in MLS' 15-team Eastern Conference.

Bezbatchenko will report to managing partners Dee and Jimmy Haslam. He will work alongside president of business operations Mary Shepro as the first two executives overseeing both the men's and women's teams in Columbus.

Bezbatchenko will also work alongside Crew general manager Issa Tall. The two previously worked together in Columbus and with Toronto FC.

Tim Bezbatchenko will oversee the Columbus Crew and new Columbus NWSL side. Ewan Bootman/SNS Group via Getty Images

According to a news release, Bezbatchenko would also oversee "HSG's future investments in domestic and global soccer."

He will rejoin Columbus after the expiration of his contract with Black Knight Football Club, a consortium of clubs that includes AFC Bournemouth in England.

"Tim benefitted from expanding his global experience with Black Knight Football over the past two years, and it's truly special for him and his family to return home as we begin this next era of soccer in Columbus together," the Haslams said in a joint statement.

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The Crew won MLS Cup titles in 2020 and 2023 with Bezbatchenko as president and general manager.

Bezbatchenko was a senior vice president of operations and general manager for Toronto FC from 2013 to 2018. Toronto FC won MLS Cup and the Supporters' Shield in 2017.

The former professional player also worked in MLS' league office from 2010-2013, specializing in player relations.

The Crew are in search of their next coach after recent turnover. Rydström was hired upon the departure of Wilfried Nancy in late 2025. Nancy, who was hired in Columbus by Bezbatchenko and led the Crew to their 2023 MLS Cup title, left for Scottish club Celtic. Nancy was fired a month later.

Columbus' NWSL team will first play in early 2028. An Atlanta expansion team will also join the league that year, bringing the NWSL to 18 teams.

Atlanta recently made a similar multi-team hire when it named Mauricio Culebro president of soccer to oversee both MLS' Atlanta United and the 2028 NWSL expansion team.

"This leadership group first inspired me to come back to Columbus in 2019, and they continue to be among the best ownership groups in all of sports with their ambition to compete for trophies and endless pursuit to unify communities through sport," Bezbatchenko said in a statement.

"It's the perfect time for my family to return home, especially knowing firsthand their long-term investment in and commitment to advancing soccer in Central Ohio and across the country."