Inter Miami's Segovia: Casemiro arrival would 'give us so much'

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FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. -- Inter Miami midfielder Telasco Segovia has teased the potential arrival of Casemiro to the club this summer, insisting the midfielder could contribute plenty to the team.

"I know Casemiro is coming. He's a great player," Segovia said on Friday. "If that's the case, he is more than welcome. I hope he contributes a lot to the team, I believe he will give us so much."

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Sources confirmed to ESPN that Inter Miami is working on a deal to sign Casemiro this summer. The Brazilian midfielder announced in January that he will depart Manchester United after his contract with the English club expires on June 30.

While he also had interest from the LA Galaxy, Miami is the Brazil midfielder's first choice, sources told ESPN's Felipe Silva.

Casemiro will leave Manchester United this summer. Mark Cosgrove/News Images/NurPhoto via Getty Images

He would join Inter Miami as a free agent during Major League Soccer's secondary transfer window, which runs from July 13 to Sept. 2.

The Herons do not have a Designated Player spot available for Casemiro, as Lionel Messi, Rodrigo De Paul and Germán Berterame currently occupy the three positions.

Inter Miami would also have to obtain Casemiro's discovery rights from LA Galaxy before signing the midfielder. League rules state that clubs can sign up to five players to their discovery list at any given time.

By listing a player, that team holds the priority right to begin negotiations over the signing. The Galaxy reportedly owns the player's discovery rights, prohibiting Miami from signing Casemiro without first negotiating with the LA team

For now, Casemiro will join the Brazilian national team for the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Mexico and Canada.