Manuel Neuer to miss German Cup final; World Cup 'not in danger'

Gab & Juls discuss Manuel Neuer's decision to come out of international retirement for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. (2:18)

Does Neuer deserve to start at the World Cup after retirement U-turn? (2:18)

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MUNICH -- Bayern Munich goalkeeper Manuel Neuer is to miss the German Cup final with a calf injury, but sporting director Max Eberl said his place at the World Cup with Germany was not at risk.

Bayern said Friday that the 40-year-old Neuer is out of the squad for Saturday's cup final against defending champion Stuttgart with "muscle problems in the left calf."

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Neuer's return for Germany's World Cup campaign after two years of international retirement was the biggest talking point from the squad announcement on Thursday. Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann said the Bayern captain was returning to be the No. 1 goalkeeper at the tournament.

Eberl said Neuer will return in time to take part in a fifth World Cup.

Manuel Neuer was named in Germany's squad for the World Cup after coming out of international retirement. Stefan Matzke - sampics/Getty Images

"The World Cup is not in danger, but he cannot play tomorrow," Eberl said at an event in Berlin on Friday, AFP reported. "It is simply too soon after the injury."

"We made this decision together, however difficult it is for Manu to agree to sit out the final."

Neuer, who has been injury prone this season, suffered the latest setback during Bayern's last Bundesliga game against Cologne last weekend. Bayern said the following day he "must take a break for the time being" without elaborating.

Germany's first game is against newcomer Curacao in Houston on June 14. The four-time champion also faces Ivory Coast and Ecuador in Group E. Preparations are due to start in the Bavarian resort of Herzogenaurach on May 27, with warmups against Finland in Mainz on May 31, then the United States in Chicago on June 6.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.