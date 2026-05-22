João Félix beats Ronaldo to Saudi Pro League best player award

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Newcomer João Félix was named the Saudi Pro League's player of the season, beating out competition from Al Nassr and Portugal teammate Cristiano Ronaldo.

The award was announced Friday, a day after João Félix and Ronaldo helped Al Nassr win the Saudi Pro League title. The triumph marked Ronaldo's first major title since he arrived in Saudi Arabia at the end of 2022.

Ronaldo scored twice in Al Nassr's 4-1 win over Damac to clinch the title after finishing two points clear of Al Hilal. That brace took the 41-year-old's season tally to 28 goals for the season.

While João Félix scored 20 goals, he also added a league-high 13 assists to solidify his impact on the season and earn the league's top award. He also beat out competition from Colombia forward Julián Quiñones and England striker Ivan Toney, who finished first and second, respectively, in the race for top scorer.

João Félix celebrates Al Nassr winning the Saudi Pro League title. Yasser Bakhsh/Getty Images

It was João Félix's first season in Saudi Arabia after joining from Chelsea for a reported initial fee of €30 million (then $34.6m) and signing a two-year contract.

"Playing football makes me happy; playing my position," the 26-year-old said after the team's title win. "The coach gave me so much confidence. He put me to play to command the team, to help the team, be one of the focuses of the team. And I think when that happens, the things goes well."

Al Nassr's coach Jorge Jesus also won an award Friday, taking home the prize for the league's coach of the season. After leading Al Nassr to the title, the Portuguese coach confirmed that he would be leaving his role.

"This is a victory for everyone, and especially for Cristiano, because he had not yet won any title in Saudi Arabia," Jesus said.

"I only accepted this challenge because I told him that I would help him to be champion: 'let's win the title and then I'll leave,' which is the case. For me it's over. It's the last game I'll play with Al Nassr."