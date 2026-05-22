How many father-son duos have been in the FIFA World Cup?

Open Extended Reactions

The FIFA World Cup is a family affair. Families across the globe huddle around their televisions to take in the world's most popular sport on its grandest stage.

Generations of family members not only enjoy the World Cup from their living rooms and in the stands but also on the pitch. Numerous father-son duos have been privileged to play in the international soccer tournament since its inception in 1930. While no father and son have both won the World Cup as players, several notable pairs have left their mark.

Check out a list of every father-son duo that has played in the FIFA World Cup below.

Lilian Thuram and Marcus Thuram (France)

▪︎ Lilian: Two goals in 16 appearances across three World Cups (1998, 2002 and 2006)

▪︎ Marcus: Five appearances in 2022 World Cup

Claudio Reyna and Giovanni Reyna (United States)

▪︎ Claudio: Ten appearances across four World Cups (1994, 1998, 2002 and 2006)

▪︎ Giovanni: Two appearances in 2022 World Cup

Peter Schmeichel and Kasper Schmeichel (Denmark)

▪︎ Peter: Five appearances in 1998 World Cup

▪︎ Kasper: Seven appearances across two World Cups (2018 and 2022)

Danny Blind and Daley Blind (Netherlands)

▪︎ Danny: No appearances across two World Cups (1990 and 1994)

▪︎ Daley: Two goals in 12 appearances across two World Cups (2014 and 2022)

Mazinho (Brazil) and Thiago (Spain)

▪︎ Mazinho: Six appearances across two World Cups (1990 and 1994)

▪︎ Thiago: Two appearances in 2018 World Cup

Alexandre Guimaraes and Celso Borges (Costa Rica)

▪︎ Guimaraes: Three appearances in 1990 World Cup

▪︎ Borges: 11 appearances across three World Cups (2014, 2018 and 2022)

Vladimír Weiss (Czechoslovakia) and Vladimír Weiss (Slovakia)

▪︎ Vladimír (father): Three appearances in 1990 World Cup

▪︎ Vladimír (son): Three appearances in 2010 World Cup

Ján Kozák (Czechoslovakia) and Ján Kozák (Slovakia)

▪︎ Ján (father): No appearances in 1982 World Cup

▪︎ Ján (son): One appearance in 2010 World Cup

Javier Hernández and Javier Hernández (Mexico)

▪︎ Javier (father): No appearances in 1986 World Cup

▪︎ Javier (son): Four goals in 12 appearances across three World Cups (2010, 2014 and 2018)

Włodzimierz Smolarek and Ebi Smolarek (Poland)

▪︎ Włodzimierz: Two goals in 10 appearances across two World Cups (1982 and 1986)

▪︎ Ebi: Three appearances in 2006 World Cup

Miguel Reina and Pepe Reina (Spain)

▪︎ Miguel: No appearances in 1966 World Cup

▪︎ Pepe: One appearance across four World Cups (2006, 2010, 2014 and 2018)

Miguel Ángel Alonso and Xabi Alonso (Spain)

▪︎ Miguel: Five appearances in 1982 World Cup

▪︎ Xabi: Two goals in 13 appearances across three World Cups (2006, 2010 and 2014), winning title in 2010

Anders Linderoth and Tobias Linderoth (Sweden)

▪︎ Anders: Three appearances in 1978 World Cup

▪︎ Tobias: Eight appearances across two World Cups (2002 and 2006)

Pablo Forlan and Diego Forlan (Uruguay)

▪︎ Pablo: Three appearances across two World Cups (1966 and 1974)

▪︎ Diego: Six goals in 10 appearances across three World Cups (2002, 2010 and 2014)

Cha Bumkun and Cha Duri (Republic of Korea)

▪︎ Bumkun: Three appearances in 1986 World Cup

▪︎ Duri: Seven appearances across two World Cups (2002 and 2010)

Roy Andersson and Daniel Andersson (Sweden)

▪︎ Roy: Three appearances in 1978 World Cup

▪︎ Daniel: One appearance across two World Cups (2002 and 2006)

Roy Andersson and Patrik Andersson (Sweden)

▪︎ Roy: Three appearances in 1978 World Cup

▪︎ Patrik: Seven appearances in 1994 World Cup

Julio Montero Castillo and Paolo Montero (Uruguay)

▪︎ Castillo: Seven appearances across two World Cups (1970 and 1974)

▪︎ Montero: Three appearances in 2002 World Cup

Nicolae Lupescu and Ioan Lupescu (Romania)

▪︎ Nicolae: Three appearances in 1970 World Cup

▪︎ Ioan: Eight appearances across two World Cups (1990 and 1994)

Jan Verheyen and Gert Verheyen (Belgium)

▪︎ Jan: No appearances in 1970 World Cup

▪︎ Gert: Five appearances across two World Cups (1998 and 2002)

Jean Djorkaeff and Youri Djorkaeff (France)

▪︎ Jean: Three appearances in 1966 World Cup

▪︎ Youri: One goal in nine appearances across two World Cups (1998 and 2002)

Manuel Sanchis and Manolo Sanchis (Spain)

▪︎ Manuel: One goal in three appearances in 1966 World Cup

▪︎ Manolo: Four appearances in 1990 World Cup

Cesare Maldini and Paolo Maldini (Italy)

▪︎ Cesare: Two appearances in 1962 World Cup

▪︎ Paolo: 23 appearances across four World Cups (1990, 1994, 1998 and 2002)

Domingos da Guia and Ademir da Guia (Brazil)

▪︎ Domingos: Four appearances in 1938 World Cup

▪︎ Ademir: One appearance in 1974 World Cup

Roger Rio and Patrice Rio (France)

▪︎ Roger: One appearance in 1934 World Cup

▪︎ Patrice: One appearance in 1978 World Cup

Martí Vantolrà (Spain) and José Vantolrá (Mexico)

▪︎ Martí: One appearance in 1934 World Cup

▪︎ José: Four appearances in 1970 World Cup

Luis Perez and Mario Perez (Mexico)

▪︎ Luis: Two appearances in 1930 World Cup

▪︎ Mario: Two appearances in 1950 World Cup

Check out the ESPN FIFA World Cup hub page for the latest news, scores, stats, schedule, standings and more.