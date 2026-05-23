Arsenal's Ethan Nwaneri added to England's pre-World Cup training camp

James Olley discusses Thomas Tuchel's England squad selections, arguing that Tuchel has taken Gareth Southgate's approach even further by leaving out several high-profile players. (1:46)

Olley: Tuchel has taken Southgate's England approach even further (1:46)

Open Extended Reactions

Arsenal frontman Ethan Nwaneri will travel to England's pre-World Cup training camp in Florida as Thomas Tuchel prepares his players for the tournament.

Tuchel has drafted in the 19-year-old, who has spent the second half of the season on loan at Ligue 1 Marseille, alongside Bournemouth's Alex Scott, Fulham's Josh King and Liverpool's Rio Ngumoha, to play a part in Miami.

Scott, King and Ngumoha's participation was confirmed on Friday as the German announced his 26-man squad for the finals, and Nwaneri was added to the party on Saturday.

Ethan Nwaneri has been playing regularly for England's U21s but has not appeared for the senior team so far. David Rogers/Getty Images

A statement on England's official X account said: "Ethan Nwaneri will join our Three Lions preparation camp in Florida ahead of the FIFA World Cup."

The teenager made 12 senior appearances for the Gunners this season before heading for France, where he made a further 10, six of them from the bench.

The England squad, minus those players involved in Crystal Palace's Conference League final clash with Rayo Vallecano in Leipzig and Arsenal's Champions League final showdown with Paris Saint-Germain in Budapest, is due to meet up in Palm Beach on June 1.

- Why Ivan Toney's inclusion in England's World Cup squad probably doesn't matter

- Thomas Tuchel's bold England outlook on show in divisive World Cup squad

Tuchel's men will play two warm-up fixtures -- against New Zealand in Tampa and Costa Rica in Orlando -- before moving to their tournament base in Kansas City on June 13.

England open their Group L campaign against Croatia in Dallas on June 17 and will then face Ghana in Boston six days later before their final group clash with Panama in New Jersey on June 27.