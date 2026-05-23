Roberto De Zerbi demands 'blood, character, spirit' from Tottenham in relegation decider

Roberto De Zerbi believes Tottenham have the quality to stay up on the final day of the Premier League season. (0:36)

De Zerbi urges Tottenham to play for the 'history of the club' vs. Everton (0:36)

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Roberto De Zerbi wants relegation-threatened Tottenham to play with blood, character and spirit in Sunday's "final" with Everton in the Premier League.

A year on from Europa League glory and Spurs' first trophy in 17 years, the north London club face the prospect of a catastrophic first relegation since 1977 if they lose at home and 18th-placed West Ham get the better of Leeds.

The build-up to a seismic match in the history of Tottenham has been overshadowed by the controversial move of injured captain Cristian Romero to fly to Argentina to continue his rehabilitation from a knee issue ahead of the World Cup, but De Zerbi will not waste any energy on the topic.

He said: "I don't want to answer about Romero, about [Dejan] Kulusevski.

"They can't play, they don't play and they are not here. My focus is on Djed Spence, on [Randal] Kolo Muani, on Richarlison.

"We have to play and to play with blood, with character and with spirit because it's a final. They played a great final last season and they won a trophy.

"Maybe there was a bonus, no? After tomorrow, there is not a trophy, there is not a bonus, there is something more important than a trophy and a bonus, there is the future of the club.

"There is the history of the club, there is the pride of the players, there is the pride of the family of the players, there is the dignity of every one of us, and for that, I can't lose energy thinking about the next season."

Romero's decision to go back to Argentina has sparked anger amongst the fanbase, but there will be support shown for those involved on Sunday with the team coach set to be welcomed to the stadium by thousands of Spurs fans.

De Zerbi was also happy to dish out praise to stand-in captain Micky van de Ven, he added: "I think he is the best centre back in the Premier League.

Tottenham face Everton in a game to decide if they will be relegated from the Premier League. (Photo by Catherine Ivill - AMA/Getty Images)

"We talk a lot of time because I think he suffered maybe too much for the situation of Tottenham this season. He's a sensitive guy, he's a good guy and in my time, I think he played amazing.

"And for that, I'd answer he's the best centre back, left centre, in the Premier League."

After Kolo Muani produced an abysmal display in a 2-1 loss at Chelsea on Tuesday, De Zerbi must ponder whether to give the Paris Saint-Germain loanee one final chance, but he does have other options, including Spence after his a call-up to England's World Cup squad.

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"I love Djed as a guy," De Zerbi reflected.

"He has a big heart, he is a big player and a big guy.

"Right wing we can play Kolo Muani, [Lucas] Bergvall, Souza like Liverpool game, we can play Djed Spence.

"We can play Mathys Tel in the right side and [James] Maddison on the left side, or Pape Sarr in the left side and Mathys Tel in the right side.

"We have to find the solution."