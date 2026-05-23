Hull City vs. Middlesbrough LIVE: Latest updates from Championship playoff final

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Hull City take on Middlesbrough in the most talked-about Championship playoff final in recent memory, and you can follow it all live, right here, with ESPN.

The 'Spygate' controversy has dominated the buildup to this one, with Boro only finding out on Tuesday evening that it would be them, rather than Southampton, who would be playing at Wembley for a spot in the Premier League.

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The ruling means that the playoff final will be contested by the teams who finished fifth and sixth in the Championship table, after Tonda Eckert's side were expelled and goals from Mohamed Belloumi and Joe Gelhardt gave Hull a 2-0 aggregate win over Millwall in the other semifinal.

Middlesbrough manager Kim Hellberg kept his players training despite their 2-1 loss to Southampton in the hope that his team would be reinstated. Their preparations for the so-called 'richest game in sports' have been far from ideal but they are not the only team for whom that is the case.

Hull, of course, only found out their opponents on Tuesday. Having finished seven points behind Middlesbrough and with a goal difference of four compared with Boro's 25, Sergej Jakirovic's side are the underdogs, but it remains to be seen how the most fractured buildup ever to a playoff final will affect the game at Wembley.

Whoever wins on Saturday will join runaway Championship winners Coventry City and Kieran McKenna's Ipswich Town in the Premier League next season, and pocket a bounty which is typically well into nine figures.