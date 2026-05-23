Hull vow to take legal action over Spygate if they lose Championship playoff final

Gab & Juls react to Southampton being expelled from the Championship playoff final for spying. (1:48)

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LONDON -- Hull City owner Acun Ilicali has promised to take legal action if his side are unsuccessful in Saturday's Championship playoff final.

The game and the build up to it has been dominated by the 'Spygate' scandal that saw Southampton found guilty of spying on opponents Middlesbrough before their semifinal first leg and subsequently thrown out of the playoffs and docked four points at the start of next season.

Hull found out on Wednesday, just four days before the final, that Boro would be their new opponents after the EFL's ruling.

The Hull owner has vowed legal action as Spygate rumbles on. Getty

And speaking outside of Wembley ahead of kick-off on Saturday, Hull's owner disagreed with the decision to reinstate Boro at all after Southampton were expelled.

"Our legal team says that we have to go for action, that's for sure," Ilicali told BBC Radio Humberside.

"So we have no doubt about it. Here, all we want is justice. If justice is broken, nobody will enjoy football."

The Turkish media personality even suggested that Wrexham, who missed out on a playoff spot on the final day to Hull themselves, should've had their season extended.

He said: "If this action was so big that a team is out of the playoffs, why didn't they let them not play the semifinal, investigate and take Southampton out and put Wrexham in?"

"Why is Wrexham out now? Put Wrexham in and continue the competition.

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"For me, an eliminated team put back -- also our lawyers say this and that's their opinion too -- is an incredibly wrong decision.

"Now I can talk a little more because now the boys are in the stadium and they will not hear me. I didn't want to make their focus disturbed. .

"But of course we have to focus on the game and the boys are tough enough to overcome these difficulties."

The buildup to the final was marred by ugly scenes as Hull's team coach arrived at Wembley with what appeared to be a smashed window. It is unclear who was responsible for the damage but it occurred before the team made their short journey from the hotel in the area to Wembley Stadium.