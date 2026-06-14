World Cup 2026: Why do Japan fans clean up the stadium?

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Japan fans have become known for tidying whichever football stadium they go to. Getty

Japan supporters have built a respected reputation for tidying up football stadiums before they leave.

While most sports fans might be accustomed to stepping over half-eaten food and discarded plastic, their peers from Japan are known for a vastly different approach.

Japan first played at a World Cup in 1998, in France, when their supporters were spotted tidying up the stadium before exiting. It is now a sight which football fans are accustomed to seeing at a World Cup (as well as the Olympics, and other major sporting events which Japan compete at).

Four years ago, at the Qatar World Cup, fans of the Samurai Blue swiftly paused their party after a sensational 2-1 win over Germany to clean up the area of the Khalifa International Stadium which they were seated in.

Japanese fans were even spotted at the tournament opener, between Qatar and Ecuador, tidying up again despite their own side not being involved.

Why do Japan fans tidy the stadium after World Cup matches?

Japan fans have tidied stadiums since their first World Cup in 1998. Getty

"Tatsu tori ato wo nigosazu."

The literal translation from Japanese to English is: "A bird leaves nothing behind."

The overall meaning is: "Return it the way you found it."

Scott North, professor of sociology at Osaka University, explained to the BBC in 2018: "Cleaning up after football matches is an extension of basic behaviours that are taught in school, where the children clean their school classrooms and hallways.

"With constant reminders throughout childhood, these behaviours become habits for much of the population."

He added: "In addition to their heightened consciousness of the need to be clean and to recycle, cleaning up at events like the World Cup is a way Japanese fans demonstrate pride in their way of life and share it with the rest of us."

Japan-based journalist Scott McIntyre told the BBC: "It's not just part of the football culture but part of Japanese culture. You often hear people say that football is a reflection of culture. An important aspect of Japanese society is making sure that everything is absolutely clean and that's the case in all sporting events and certainly also in football."

Koichi Nakano, who teaches politics and history at Sophia University, told The Associated Press: "Japanese sports fans at world events who clean up the stadium are behaving much the same way they did when they learned how to enjoy sports as school boys and girls.

"The way most ordinary soccer fans experience soccer at school is no different from other sports, and the emphasis is not just on physical education but also on moral education as well."

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Barbara Holthus, the deputy director of the German Institute for Japanese Studies in Tokyo, told the AP: "An academically sound explanation is that people in Japan just happen to be socialized different. If you grew up with a certain way of how things are being done, you apply that to even cleaning up a stadium afterwards.

"Japanese learn early on that you don't want to inconvenience other people.

"You don't want to bother people. It goes to all areas of life in Japan. We are raised [in the West] that we don't have to clean up after ourselves in public spaces because there is going to be some kind of public service doing that."

Associated Press contributed to this report.