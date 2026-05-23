Barcelona vs OL Lyonnes LIVE: Latest updates from Women's Champions League final

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European heavyweights Barcelona and OL Lyonnes face each other in the final of the Women's Champions League, and you can follow all the updates from Oslo live on ESPN.

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This is the fourth time these sides are facing each other in the final of the competition, with the French side having won two of them.

However. Barça will take confidence from the fact that won 2-0 in their most recent meeting in the final in 2024.

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Barça are making their sixth successive appearance in the final, and have been the standout team of the tournament so far. They will be keen to go one better than last season, where they suffered a shock 1-0 defeat to Arsenal.

OL Lyonnes have won the tournament a record eight times but they last lifted the trophy in 2022. Defeating last year's victors in the semifinals will boost their confidence of securing their ninth UWCL title.

The final is undoubtedly a clash between the two best sides in Europe this season. They finished No. 1 and 2 in the League Phase, with Barça claiming top spot due to their superior goal difference.

The Liga F side romped to a 10-2 win over Real Madrid in the quarterfinals before overcoming a spirited Bayern Munich 4-2 on aggregate in the semifinals. They are yet to taste defeat in the competition this season.

OL Lyonnes have been similarly imperious but their road to the final has been more challenging. They required extra time to see off Wolfsburg in the quarterfinals and scored a last-gasp winner in the semfinal second leg against Arsenal. That victory was especially sweet for the French side, who were dumped out by the Gunners in last year's semifinal.

The added intrigue in Saturday's final comes from the fact that OL Lyonnes are managed by Jonatan Giraldez, who previously led Barça to their three UWCL titles.