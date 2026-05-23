Charlton Athletic clinch historic promotion to WSL by beating Leicester City on penalties

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Charlton Athletic secured promotion to the Women's Super League (WSL) for the first time after relegating Leicester City through a penalty shootout in the WSL playoff on Saturday.

After a goalless affair in the regular 90 minutes, the deadlock remained in extra time with both sides' fates decided through a tense shootout at The Valley.

It was Charlton's goalkeeper Sophie Whitehouse who proved heroic on the day, producing four stellar saves to seal promotion for her side.

This was the first promotion-relegation playoff after it was introduced following the expansion from 12 to 14 teams in the WSL next season, creating an extra promotion spot.

In the last three seasons, Charlton have finished third, second and fourth in the WSL2. This season, they finished third, opening up the opportunity to play against the side which finished last in the WSL -- Leicester City.

Leicester's stay in the top-flight is over as a turbulent season came to a disappointing end, dropping to the second tier for the first time since their historic promotion in 2021.

Whitehouse produced the first save to deny Emily van Egmond's opening penalty kick, setting the tone for the remainder of the shootout.

It was Ellie Mason's thunderous penalty that put Charlton on the brink of victory, and Whitehouse shone again, making her fourth save of the day to seal their long-awaited promotion.