Barcelona thrash OL Lyonnes in Women's Champions League final to win fourth title

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Barcelona thrashed record holders OL Lyonnes 4-0 in the Champions League final in Oslo, to clinch their fourth European title.

The two heavyweights went blow for blow for Europe's top prize, but it was Barça who came out on top, as the competition's top scorer Ewa Pajor hit a double, before Salma Paralluelo scored twice late on.

Barça successfully avenged their 1-0 defeat at the hands of Arsenal last season, as they featured in an unprecedented sixth consecutive final.

Barcelona beat OL Lyonnes 4-0 to win the Champions League Getty

It was Lyonnes who started on the front foot as Lindsey Heaps pounced on a rebound to guide it home from close range but the goal was ruled out by VAR as she was flagged in an offside position.

After a goalless affair in the first half, Barcelona ramped things up, as Pajor's opener sprung the game into life when she burst forward to apply a clever finish in the far corner.

The Polish striker struck again 14 minutes later, displaying incredible instinct to register her 11th goal of the campaign, denting Lyonnes' hopes of securing a record-extending ninth UWCL title in the process.

But Barça were not done yet, as Paralluelo bagged a late double of her own in a three-minute burst in stoppage time to cap an exhilarating performance in the Oslo showpiece.

The UWCL completes Barça's treble this season, after winning Liga F and Copa de la Reina to complete yet another dominant season.

An emotional Pajor spoke to Disney + at full time as she struggled to hold back tears of pride.

"It's so special. I don't know what to say, I'm just so happy and proud with this team. I dreamed of moments like this, to be a Barcelona player and win Champions Leagues," Pajor said.

As for Lyonnes, this is the largest margin of defeat they have ever suffered in this competition, failing to end their European title drought since they last won it against Barcelona in 2022.