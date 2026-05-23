Harry Kane hat trick powers Bayern Munich to German Cup title

Harry Kane scores a hat trick in the second half to give Bayern Munich the German Cup title over VfB Stuttgart. (1:16)

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Harry Kane hit a hat trick and took his season's tally to 61 goals as Bayern Munich beat Stuttgart 3-0 in the German Cup final, to lift the trophy for a 21st time and the first since 2020.

Kane put Bayern ahead 10 minutes into the second half as Vincent Kompany's side completed a domestic double.

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The England captain struck the crossbar with a powerful effort with 10 minutes left but moments later was celebrating his second of the night and 60th of the season, firing in after a one-two with Luis Díaz.

Kane was not done there and ended the night by completing his hat trick, beating Alexander Nübel from the penalty spot after Angelo Stiller had blocked Michael Olise's cross with an arm.

Kane's 10 goals in this season's competition are the most in a German Cup campaign since Dieter Müller scored 14 and Gerd Müller scored 11 in 1976-77. It also meant he finished the season with back-to-back hat tricks after also scoring three times in the Bundesliga finale against FC Cologne last weekend.

"So proud of the team for a tough season, a lot of efforts," Kane said in an on-pitch interview following the final. "We wanted to finish with the performance that we did today, and to win 3-0, and play the way we did is credit to everyone.

"So I'm so excited, I'm excited for the fans. You know, it's been too long since we held this cup, my first one, my first experience in Berlin. And yeah, what a way to start."

Harry Kane took his season tally to 61 goals in all competitions with a hat trick in the German Cup final. (Photo by Harry Langer/DeFodi Images/DeFodi via Getty Images)

Bayern's players ran straight over to their fans in Olympiastadion's east end to celebrate the end of the six-year cup title drought.

Kane's goals in the second half set off fireworks among the Bayern fans who had joined their Stuttgart rivals in protesting against the German soccer federation (DFB) for a planned increase in security measures.

The protests started after the halftime break when the Bayern fans displayed a giant DFB logo with a line drawn through it over a banner with an expletive against the DFB, while their Stuttgart counterparts had a banner calling for "freedom for the terraces." They both then filled the ends of the stadium with huge pyrotechnic displays, shrouding the field under a cover of smoke.

Stuttgart defeated third-division champion Arminia Bielefeld 4-2 in last year's final but came into the match having already lost three times to Bayern this season, most recently a 4-2 Bundesliga defeat in April.

Still, Stuttgart had the better of an intensive first half with Maximilian Mittelstädt forcing an outstanding save from Jonas Urbig, who was playing in place of the injured Manuel Neuer in Bayern's otherwise full-strength team.

Kane was frustrated, getting just a shoulder to an Olise cross and having another chance cleared by Ramon Hendriks.

Stuttgart was playing at its limit, however, while Bayern was not. There was only going to be one winner after Kane scored his first.

"The second half was much better. We were much more effective," Joshua Kimmich told broadcaster ARD before his team got to lift the trophy under a shower of golden confetti.

ESPN Research, PA and The Associated Press contributed to this report.