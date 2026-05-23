Barcelona's Alexia Putellas on future after Women's Champions League win: 'You will see'

Alexia Putellas stays tight-lipped about her future at Barcelona after they beat OL Lyonnes 4-0 to win the UEFA Women's Champions League final. (2:17)

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OSLO, Norway -- Alexia Putellas sidestepped questions about her future after helping Barcelona win the Women's Champions League on Saturday with a resounding 4-0 victory against OL Lyonnes at the Ullevaal Stadion.

Ewa Pajor and Salma Paralluelo both scored twice as Barça were crowned European champions for the fourth time to complete the quadruple for the second time in three years.

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Putellas, 32, has played an integral role in Barça's success this season but with her contract expiring this summer, it could have been her last final with the club.

"You will see soon," she told reporters when asked whether she will still be a Barça player after the summer.

Sources have told ESPN that Barça would like to extend her deal -- she has an option to stay for an additional year -- but she is also drawing interest from England, the United States and Mexico.

Speaking afterwards to Disney+, she said it was a day to enjoy winning the Champions League, parking thoughts about her future.

Alexia Putellas lifted her fourth Champions League trophy with Barcelona Getty

"It's a moment of happiness," Putellas said. "It always is after winning a Champions League. It's been an incredible day and now to take it all in.

"We have to be present, savour this moment, because it's not easy to win a Champions League final. It's a day to be proud of the work we have done all season."

Pajor scored Barça's first two goals on a day when she finally ended her wait to win the Champions League.

After losing four finals with Wolfsburg and another one last year against Arsenal as a Barça player, she finally got her reward in Oslo.

"It's a special day," Pajor said in a news conference after being named Player of the Match. "It's a great day for us because we won the Champions League and this is something special.

"Of course, this was my sixth final. After losing five, it was difficult, but I never give up and I give my best for my team and now today, we won this prize and I'm very happy and very proud to be a Barça player and just grateful for this.

"We're the best team in Europe. It's incredible. I have no words. For me, it's finally a dream fulfilled."

Pajor may have feared the worst at half time after missing two good chances as the teams went in goalless, but she took the first which came her way after the break.

Barcelona beat OL Lyonnes 4-0 to win the Champions League Getty

She scored a second, her 11th in the Champions League this season, soon after to cap "the best day" of her life.

"I missed two great shots in the first half, but we have such a great team, and I know that we keep pushing," the Poland international added.

"It's the best day of my life. It's a great day. I am grateful to be part of this great team. I am very emotional and I want to say thank you to my teammates for the hard work every day and to be here again in final and win this trophy."

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At the other end, goalkeeper Cata Coll made big saves from Wendy Renard, Selma Bacha, Vicki Bècho and Tabitha Chawinga to lay the foundations for Barça's victory against the French champions, themselves eight time winners of the Champions League.

"I love these games," Coll told reporters. "They give me goosebumps. Keeping a clean sheet is the base of winning matches. These are the matches I always want to play in."

Coll also took the chance to send a message to those who had written Barça off at the start of the season after the club curbed spending and reduced the squad depth, instead focusing on youth players. "We have won everything after a difficult year," she added. "There has been criticism and we have shown the team we are. We are so proud to represent this badge. Money is not everything."