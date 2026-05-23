Harry Kane becomes top-scoring Englishman in top five leagues since Dixie Dean in 1928

Harry Kane scores a hat trick in the second half to give Bayern Munich the German Cup title over VfB Stuttgart. (1:16)

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Harry Kane has become just the second Englishman ever in Europe's top five leagues to score at least 60 goals in a single season.

The England captain scored a hat trick on Saturday evening as Bayern Munich beat Stuttgart 3-0 in the German Cup final, taking his tally for the season at club level to 61.

Dixie Dean was the last English player in a top-five league to reach the 60-goal mark, when he did so for Everton almost 100 years ago in the 1927-28 season.

Kane's final goal of the season -- a penalty in stoppage time to make absolutely sure of Bayern's 21st German Cup title -- meant that he has now scored the most of any player, regardless of nationality, in Europe's top five leagues since Cristiano Ronaldo for Real Madrid also got 61 in 2014-15.

Harry Kane has enjoyed an incredible season for Bayern Munich. (Photo by EyesWideOpen/Getty Images)

"Going into this final, I felt like it was my responsibility, as much as anyone, to get us over the line," Kane said during an on-pitch interview following the final.

"I know I'm going to get chances, and I did again today. So, to score a hat trick in the final, it's such a special feeling, and it's just memories I'll remember forever."

It is just the fourth time in history that a player has scored a hat trick in a German Cup final. Robert Lewandowski was the last, having done so against Bayern while playing for Borussia Dortmund in 2012.

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Remarkably, it means that Kane has now scored six goals in his last two games, having also bagged a hat trick in Bayern's final game of the Bundesliga season, a 5-1 victory at home to Köln.

It is the fifth time in the striker's career that he has scored back-to-back hat tricks, with the last coming in September 2024.