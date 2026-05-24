Auckland's Grand Final win caps fairytale for Corica, Howieson

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On Saturday, in front of a sold-out Go Media Stadium crowd at the A-League Men Grand Final, any lingering doubts about the coaching credentials of Auckland FC manager, Steve Corica, were emphatically put to bed.

Corica outfoxed Patrick Kisnorbo -- unbeaten through his first seven games as Sydney FC coach -- on the biggest stage in Australian club football, guiding Auckland to a tense 1-0 win over the Sky Blues.

In the process, he becomes the first manager to win three A-League championships, with only Ange Postecoglou having won more across Australia's national leagues.

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For years, Corica's success carried a question mark among many pundits and fans. Having inherited Graham Arnold's Sydney FC machine, were his two championships with Sydney built on the coattails of his predecessor's success?

That question mark survived his 2023 sacking by the Sydney FC board and followed him across the Tasman to a newly created club that had not yet kicked a ball, never mind won a trophy.

Auckland's triumph, in only their second season, made them the quickest expansion side in league history to win a championship and the ring-shaped trophy affectionately dubbed the Toilet Seat.

"Absolutely amazing. What a night. There was a lot of pressure on the boys, being at home, and they handled it really well," Corica said after the match. "It was a bit scrappy, the game, obviously -- but that's Grand Finals. Sometimes they're not pretty. It's about the desire, wanting to win every second ball, every ball that goes up, and I think we showed that tonight."

Auckland's win also helps Steve Corica answer some of his detractors. Fiona Goodall/Getty Images

He was right on both counts.

Saturday's final was tense, scrappy and attritional -- one for the defenders rather than the attackers. But as Corica said, finals are rarely pretty, and this one unfolded almost exactly as he would have wanted.

The stats show that Sydney finished with 62% possession -- a figure that usually belongs to the team dictating terms. On Saturday, they belonged to the team being controlled.

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Corica read Kisnorbo's side precisely. Sydney wanted to build from the back and feed their creators, but the hosts' relentlessly aggressive press never gave them a chance.

Every attempt to play out drew a swarm of Auckland shirts, with the visitors repeatedly forced to play back for goalkeeper Harrison Devenish-Meares to hoof it long toward striker Apostolos Stamatelopoulos, who was never afforded a moment of time or space by Auckland's back five.

Auckland won 76% of the aerial duels, ensuring Sky Blues playmakers Tiago Quintal and Piero Quispe were never in the game.

The Black Knights finally received their reward for effort in the 60th minute.

With Sydney scrambling to clear the ball from their penalty area, the chance fell to Cameron Howieson on the edge of the box to have a lash. The 30-year-old midfielder struck it first time, and a deflection off Sydney defender Jordan Courtney-Perkins sent the ball spinning beyond a helpless Devenish-Meares.

It was hardly one for the scrapbook, but entirely fitting for a Grand Final that produced almost no clear chances. By fulltime, the sides had combined for just 0.67 expected goals (xG).

Sydney's prospects improved markedly when English winger Joe Lolley was introduced late in the game. But the visitors rarely threatened Michael Woud's goal, with their only genuine chance coming in the 81st minute when Rhys Youlley's tame strike was comfortably saved.

For his goal, and his non-stop display, Howieson was awarded the Joe Marston Medal for best on ground, capping a storybook rise for the local product who was only in the side due to Felipe Gallegos' injury in April.

For his goal, and his non-stop display, Howieson was awarded the Joe Marston Medal for best on ground, capping a storybook rise for the local product. Hannah Peters/Getty Images

Howieson was Auckland's first-ever signing, recruited from semi-professional football.

He has a young daughter who uses a wheelchair and, over the years, has turned down chances to play professionally overseas to stay close to his family.

"I probably never thought, going into my 30s, there'd be a professional club here in Auckland," Howieson said. "When I heard there would be a club in Auckland, I wanted to [sign on]. What a special journey [it's been]."

Howieson's winner means that Auckland builds on last season's success.

Premiers Plate winners in their debut season and champions in their second, they have drawn the league's best crowds and sent five players into the All Whites' 2026 FIFA World Cup squad. Meanwhile, their Kiwi rivals, Wellington Phoenix, are yet to even reach a Grand Final in their 19-year history.

The win also helps Corica answer some of his detractors.

Few figures are woven as deeply into the A-League as Corica, who has been part of every season as either a player or a coach since the league's inaugural 2005-06 campaign -- the only individual to have done so.

He scored the winning goal in the league's first Grand Final in 2006 and spent 19 unbroken years helping build Sydney FC into the competition's most decorated club, first as a player, then assistant coach, then manager, before his departure to the competition's new champions.

In Auckland, there was nothing to inherit -- only an idea and an empty roster.

"I'd done everything at Sydney FC, so I didn't have to prove anything as a coach," Corica said. "What I wanted to bring is joy to the people here in Auckland, because they've been so wonderful to me and our players in our first two years.

"A premiership in our first season and a Grand Final win in our second is more than we could have asked for."

If there was any point to prove -- despite Corica insisting there wasn't -- there certainly isn't now.