Transfer rumors, news: Éderson prioritising move to Man United

Gemma Soler discusses Julian Álvarez as Barcelona's main target to replace Robert Lewandowski following his departure at the end of the LaLiga season. (1:21)

Open Extended Reactions

Could Atalanta's Éderson be one of the two midfielders Manchester United are looking to sign this summer? Join us for the latest transfer news and rumors from around the globe.

Transfers home page | Men's winter grades | Women's grades

TRENDING RUMORS

Éderson is among Manchester United's midfielder targets this summer, per Fabrizio Romano. Image Photo Agency/Getty Images

- Atalanta midfielder Éderson is prioritising a move to Manchester United over all other clubs, reports Fabrizio Romano. United are in reportedly in advanced talks with Atalanta as the two clubs try to finalise a fee for the 26-year-old midfielder. Éderson has been capped three times by Brazil and has starred for Atalanta since joining the club from Salernitana in 2022. United are reportedly waiting for the "final green light" from the Serie A club before proceeding with personal terms.

- Manchester United are best-placed to sign AC Milan winger Rafael Leão, according to La Gazzetta dello Sport. United are reported to be "long-time admirers" of Leão, who is also wanted by Turkish club Fenerbahce. The Portugal international is set to appear at this summer's FIFA World Cup, and it is thought that a big performance from him could increase interest from abroad. Leão, 26, has scored nine goals in Serie A this season, and is under contract at AC Milan until June 2028.

- Aston Villa are one of several clubs monitoring the development of Bayern Munich forward Arijon Ibrahimović, TEAMtalk has revealed. The 20-year-old has spent this season on loan at Bundesliga strugglers Heidenheim, registering seven goal involvements in 32 league matches. His displays in Germany have caught the eye of several Premier League sides, including Villa, Brighton, Brentford, Fulham and Crystal Palace -- who have each scouted him extensively.

- Former Arsenal center back Jakub Kiwior has been scouted by Barcelona ahead of a potential swoop, SPORT reports. The defender, who is on loan at Porto, is under consideration by the LaLiga champions, who are looking to bolster their defence next season. Kiwior's contract is set to expire this summer, meaning he can join the club of his choice on a free transfer from July onwards.

- Leeds United are plotting a move for Southampton midfielder Shea Charles, reports Football Insider. The Northern Ireland international has been a key member of Tonda Eckert's squad this season, but looks set to be on the move this summer in the wake of the 'Spygate' scandal. Crystal Palace are also said to be keeping tabs on Charles.

EXPERT TAKE

Manchester United are reportedly interested in AC Milan winger Rafael Leão. So is there no chance of a return for on-loan winger Marcus Rashford?

play 2:35 Ogden: Man United don't want Rashford back at the club Mark Ogden and Gab Marcotti discuss Marcus Rashford's future at Manchester United.

OTHER RUMORS

- Several clubs are interested in signing Levante forward Carlos Espí. Alongside Strasbourg, Bournemouth and Bologna are also thought to be in the race for his signature. (Matteo Moretto)

- Newcastle United are set to rebuff efforts to sign William Osula this summer, amid strong interest in the striker from Aston Villa. (Football Insider)

- Atalanta are close to appointing Maurizio Sarri as their new head coach, with only final details still to be fixed. (Fabrizio Romano)

All of ESPN. All in one place. Watch your favorite events in the newly enhanced ESPN App. Learn more about what plan is right for you. Sign Up Now

- Marseille chiefs are keeping an eye on Lille midfielder Nabil Bentaleb, who also has a contract extension offer on the table from his current club. (Santi Aouna)

- Newcastle United, Roma and Marseille have shown interest in West Ham United winger Crysencio Summerville. (Nicolo Schira)

- Some Spanish clubs have shown interest in Juventus youngster Alfonso Montero. (Nicolo Schira)