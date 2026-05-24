Caroline Graham Hansen hits back at Barcelona critics after UWCL victory

Gemma Soler expects Barcelona's UEFA Women's Champions League dominance to continue, after winning the trophy for the fourth time in six seasons. (1:37)

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OSLO, Norway -- Barcelona forward Caroline Graham Hansen says being written off at the start of the season for cutting costs motivated the team to claim a fourth Champions League trophy.

Barça beat OL Lyonnes 4-0 at the Ullevaal Stadion in Oslo on Saturday to complete a second quadruple in three years, with Ewa Pajor and Salma Paralluelo both scoring twice.

The victory against the eight-time European champions came at the end of a campaign which had started with doubts after Barça curbed spending by letting a string of players leave.

Graham Hansen acknowledged Barça have faced financial difficulties as a club, but said the players were spurred on by the unfair criticism they felt they had received.

Barcelona star Caroline Graham Hansen says the team were motivated by criticism of them. Molly Darlington - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images

"At the start of the season, we heard that the team wasn't the same, that the squad was too small and I don't know what else," the Norway international said after claiming the Champions League in her hometown.

"I think that motivated us to show that we are still good. The club has done the right things to help us.

"Yes, there have been difficult years recently, we won't lie, there has been a lack of money, but the men and the women have been able to remain at the top level because of years of hard work in [Barça's academy] La Masia."

Fridolina Rolfö, Jana Fernández and Ingrid Engen, who started for Lyonnes on Saturday, were among those to exit Barça last summer.

Rather than directly replace them, the Spanish champions placed their trust in young players from La Masia, including Clara Serrajordi and Aïcha Cámara.

Goalkeeper Cata Coll, who starred against Lyonnes with several important saves, also lauded the club's academy and hit back at critics.

"We have won everything after a difficult year," she said. "There has been criticism but we have shown the team we are.

"Money is not everything. [I mean], we are privileged to have La Masia and all the girls that have come up to the first team: Aïcha, Carla [Julià], [Martine] Fenger, Serrajordi... all of them.

"I think they are incredible. Serrajordi showed that today, starting a Champions League final. It says everything and that's why I say [money is not everything]."

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Success in Oslo followed Barça winning all three domestic trophies this season -- Liga F, the Copa de la Reina and the Spanish Supercopa -- as they re-established themselves as Europe's best team after losing last year's final to Arsenal.

The Catalan side have now appeared in six successive Champions League finals, winning four of them, but they some uncertainty this summer with several key players expected to leave.

ESPN have previously reported that defenders Ona Batlle and Mapi León are both set to move to England when their contracts expire next month, with Arsenal and London City Lionesses their destinations, respectively.

Two-time Ballon d'Or winner Alexia Putellas is among the other players whose deals expire this summer, with her next move still unknown amid interest from Europe, the United States and Mexico.

"You will see soon," she told reporters Saturday when asked whether she will still be a Barça player next season.